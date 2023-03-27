Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Ben Gvir agrees to delay overhaul, let Netanyahu try to pass it via dialogue

27 March 2023, 6:17 pm Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in the Knesset in Jerusalem on March 6, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
The far-right Otzma Yehudit party announces that leader Itamar Ben Gvir has agreed to give the government an extension on advancing the judicial overhaul until the next Knesset session, which starts in early May, allowing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu time to try to advance the plan through negotiations, apparently with opposition figures.

In exchange, the party says Netanyahu has agreed that the formation of a civil “national guard” sought by Ben Gvir to boost public safety will be approved in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

The new guard will be placed under Ben Gvir’s National Security Ministry, the statement says, attaching a written promise by the premier.

Ben Gvir had been threatening to quit the government, endangering the coalition, if Netanyahu pauses the overhaul, as the prime minister is expected to do.

It has a link that will sign you in.