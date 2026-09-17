Ben Gvir hands out gun-shaped bottle openers at high school mock election

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party handed out bottle openers shaped like weapons to high school students today who were holding a mock election.

The keychain featured an image of Ben Gvir, the logo of his party and the slogan: “Guns save lives.”

בפאנל בבית ספר, כשרוב מי ששם קטינים, השר שאחראי על מערכת אכיפת החוק מחלק מחזיק מפתחות שהוא פותחן למשקאות עם אלכוהול ובצורת אקדח. כהניזם עברייני – קווים לדמותו.

אבל האשמה? רק על מי שמינה את האדם המסוכן הזה. pic.twitter.com/tnkhFLhdqb — Naama Lazimi – נעמה לזימי (@naamalazimi) September 17, 2026

The gift sparked backlash from opposition figures who found it distasteful and inappropriate.

The Blich High School in Ramat Gan is renowned for holding a mock vote ahead of every election that often predicts the eventual outcome. Today, 11th and 12th grade students gave the most votes to Yashar, followed by B’Yachad, then Likud and in fourth place Otzma Yehudit.

The Democrats MK Naama Lazimi writes on X: “At a panel at a high school, where most of the people are minors, the minister responsible for law enforcement hands out a keychain that’s also an opener for alcoholic drinks in the shape of a weapon. Criminal Kahanim in a nutshell.”

Ramat Gan Deputy Mayor Liad Ilani told the Ynet news site that a number of parents turned to him “in horror” about the keychains.