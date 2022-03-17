Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Thursday, March 17, 2022

Bennett and Lapid decide to both sit in on Zelensky video speech to Knesset

Today, 7:01 am Edit
Defense Minister Benny Gantz (left), Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (center), and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attend a plenum session in the Knesset, on January 31, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
Prime Minister Bennett and Foreign Minister Lapid decide they will both attend a video speech to the Knesset by Ukrainian President Zelensky on Sunday.

They make the decision partly because they fear not many lawmakers will attend the Zoom speech and they want to encourage higher attendance, Haaretz reports.

The Knesset is in recess and a number of lawmakers are abroad.

Zelensky will address the Knesset on Sunday at 6 p.m.

