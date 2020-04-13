Bennett: New coronavirus airport procedure up and running

The new coronavirus airport procedure for arrivals is up and running, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett tweets.

“We have operated the new procedure for arrivals from overseas. Yesterday at 10:50 p.m. a plane landed in Israel from Minsk. The passengers were taken to a hotel. Everything went smoothly,” Bennett says.

Responsibility for arrivals from overseas has been handed over to the Defense Ministry, which now takes all passengers to designated quarantine hotels where they remain for 14 days.

Emergency ordinances requiring all people arriving in Israel from overseas to be housed at state-run quarantine hotels upon entry to the country were approved by the government yesterday.

The director-general of the Health Ministry can make exemptions allowing people to quarantine elsewhere for “health and humanitarian reasons or other special circumstances,” after consulting with the head of the IDF’s Home Front Command.