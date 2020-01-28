Bennett: Why was it so urgent for prosecutors to humiliate PM when he’s abroad?

A West Bank settlement umbrella group said earlier today they oppose any US peace plan that allows for a Palestinian state.

But breaking with his colleagues, Ariel Mayor Eli Shaviro calls on Netanyahu to accept the plan, saying he can live with a demilitarized Palestinian state on 70 percent of the West Bank, which has widely been reported to be what the Trump plan will offer.

Moreover, he asserts that the Palestinian Authority will reject the proposal as Ramallah has long vowed to do, and that Jerusalem accepting it now will allow Israel to move forward with plans to immediately annex parts of the West Bank.

“I and other heads of municipalities in Judea and Samaria [West Bank] believe that this was an irresponsible statement [issued by the Yesha Council],” Shaviro says in a statement.

— Jacob Magid