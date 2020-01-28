The Times of Israel is liveblogging the official announcement of the US administration’s Mideast peace proposal and other news Tuesday as it unfolds.
Bennett: Why was it so urgent for prosecutors to humiliate PM when he’s abroad?
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina party, attacks state prosecutors for filing charges against the prime minister while he is abroad for talks on the US proposal for Mideast peace.
“Why was it so urgent for them to humiliate Prime Minister Netanyahu when he’s abroad, representing all of us?” he says. “They could have waited a day or two for him to return home.”
Ariel mayor: PM should accept US proposal if it means limited Palestinian state
A West Bank settlement umbrella group said earlier today they oppose any US peace plan that allows for a Palestinian state.
But breaking with his colleagues, Ariel Mayor Eli Shaviro calls on Netanyahu to accept the plan, saying he can live with a demilitarized Palestinian state on 70 percent of the West Bank, which has widely been reported to be what the Trump plan will offer.
Moreover, he asserts that the Palestinian Authority will reject the proposal as Ramallah has long vowed to do, and that Jerusalem accepting it now will allow Israel to move forward with plans to immediately annex parts of the West Bank.
“I and other heads of municipalities in Judea and Samaria [West Bank] believe that this was an irresponsible statement [issued by the Yesha Council],” Shaviro says in a statement.
— Jacob Magid
IDF arrests man who apparently crossed into Israel from Lebanon
Israeli troops arrest a man who appears to have crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the military says.
The suspect was found near the Bedouin village of Arab al-Aramshe, near the Lebanese border.
“IDF troops, working with the Israel Police and [Shin Bet], were called to the scene and are interrogating the suspect in the field. It appears that the suspect crossed the border from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory,” the IDF says in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
Sources close to Netanyahu: ‘Obsessive’ AG didn’t even wait for end of US summit
Sources close to the prime minister assail Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit for immediately filing the indictment against Netanyahu at court after the latter announced earlier in the day that he was giving up his bid for immunity.
“If anyone still had doubts that there is an obsessive persecution against Prime Minister Netanyahu, they’ve now been given clear proof,” the unnamed associates tell multiple Hebrew media outlets.
“The eagerness to file the preposterous indictment against the prime minister is so great, they couldn’t even wait a single day for the historic summit in Washington, one of the most important in the nation’s history, to conclude.”
PMO says Netanyahu will update Putin on Trump deal, regional developments
The Prime Minister’s Office says Netanyahu’s meeting with Putin will deal with “regional developments and the Deal of the Century” — the US peace proposal.
But local media isn’t buying it. Ynet is now joining Channel 12 in assuming that the premier will return with Naama Issachar.
PM to fly from US to Moscow, prompting speculation jailed Israeli to be freed
The prime minister will depart from Washington tomorrow, but instead of returning to Israel he will fly to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speculation abounds, with Channel 12 news saying his visit may herald the release of jailed Israeli Naama Issachar — who is awaiting an expected pardon from Putin. Other outlets believe it is more likely the two leaders will discuss the new US peace plan.
Army prepares for possible West Bank violence ahead of peace plan’s announcement
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett instructs the Israel Defense Forces’ top brass to be on high alert in the West Bank ahead of the release of US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“The minister instructed the troops to be prepared for the scenario of an immediate escalation [of violence] in light of the presentation of the plan and the agitation of the street, without the cooperation of the Palestinian Authority,” his office says.
Throughout the day, Bennett has toured the West Bank and met with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, the head of the Central Command Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, and the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig. Gen. Yaniv Alaluf.
“The IDF and troops in the field are prepared for any eventuality. We have before us days that will determine borders and the application of sovereignty,” Bennett says. “Threats by the Palestinians will not deter us.”
— Judah Ari Gross
Iran’s president urges huge election turnout
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani calls for a massive turnout in next month’s parliamentary election, which looks set to be challenging for the coalition government.
“We hope that all our people will come to the polls and participate because these elections will have consequences for our regional and international policy,” as well as in Iran, he says.
Rouhani, a moderate conservative, makes the appeal during a televised speech to mark the inauguration of water sanitation projects near Tehran.
The alliance of moderates and reformers that propelled Rouhani to power in 2013 is scrambling to avoid losing its majority in the February 21 election.
— AFP
Attorney general files indictment against Netanyahu at Jerusalem District Court
Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he is abandoning his bid to receive parliamentary immunity, the attorney general is not wasting any time and a short time ago filed the indictment against Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court.
“The indictment was filed a short time ago… as is required by law,” his office says.
It is not yet clear when the prime minister’s trial will actually begin, though most commentators doubt it will happen before the March 2 election.
Russian FM urges coordination on Mideast peace plan
Russia’s foreign minister is calling for multilateral efforts in helping negotiate peace in the Middle East.
The Trump administration is set to announce its long-awaited peace plan on Tuesday. The plan is expected to strongly favor Israel and to pave the way for it to annex large parts of the West Bank.
Asked about the US plan, Sergey Lavrov says the so-called quartet of Middle East peacemakers — America, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations — should analyze the proposal.
Lavrov also emphasizes that it’s essential to listen to the Palestinians’ position. He says it’s also important for the Arab League to weigh in. The league has already put forth its own peace initiative.
— AP
