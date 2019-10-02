The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Bernie Sanders has heart surgery, cancels campaign events
Bernie Sanders’ campaign says the Democratic presidential candidate has had a heart procedure for a blocked artery. The Vermont senator is canceling events and appearances “until further notice.”
The campaign says the 78-year-old Sanders experienced chest discomfort during an event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation. The campaign says two stents were “successfully inserted” and that Sanders “is conversing and in good spirits.”
Sanders recently canceled some appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice. The campaign said at the time he felt fine.
— AP
Sheldon Adelson ordered to pay damages to Jewish Democratic group
A federal judge in New York orders billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson to pay compensatory damages and legal fees to the National Jewish Democratic Council for using “legal sadism” to disband the organization.
The NJDC now exists in name only as it works to recover its debts from its legal battle with Adelson that began in 2012.
In his ruling, US District Judge Paul Oetken says that “Adelson has failed to demonstrate that his initial lawsuit was a ‘good faith’ communication,” Courthouse News reports.
Adelson had sued the National Jewish Democratic Council in 2012 over an online petition alleging that the major Republican donor allowed prostitution at his casino in Macau. The petition included a hyperlink to an Associated Press article carrying allegations against Adelson. Much of the legal argument was over whether attaching a hyperlink is a clear enough signal that the defendants were citing available information.
The hyperlink was embedded in an online petition urging Republicans not to take money from Adelson, who in addition to being a major giver to the Republican Party also funds Jewish, pro-Israel and medical philanthropies. The linked AP article reported on a lawsuit by a former employee of Adelson alleging that the employee was terminated for, among other reasons, refusing to allow prostitutes to ply their trade at the casino.
NJDC attorney Richard Emery tells Courthouse News that he plans to depose Adelson on October 15 in Las Vegas, where the lawsuit was first filed. The group is seeking damages under a statute in Nevada that penalizes frivolous lawsuits, in part about 12 other cases in which Adelson sued parties hoping to “destroy them economically,” to establish a pattern of legal behavior.
NJDC and former chairman Marc Stanley are seeking $24 million in punitive damages.
— JTA
Likud, Blue and White divvy up Knesset committees
Likud and Blue and White may be far from a coalition agreement, but they’ve at least managed to eke out a deal on Knesset committee appointments.
Knesset committee appointments, and especially chairmanships, are usually divvied up as part of broader coalition agreements. They have profound influence on legislation and budgets, and are often highly sought after by political parties.
With no coalition in sight, and no committees properly staffed since the 21st Knesset’s short life began in April, the parties agree to an interim division of the committees in the 22nd Knesset.
Under the agreement, reported today by Channel 12, Likud will head the House Committee and Blue and White will lead the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, whose interim chairman will be former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi. United Torah Judaism’s MK Moshe Gafni will retain control of the Finance Committee.
Israeli couple held in Turkey over firearm magazine return to Israel
An Israeli couple lands at Ben Gurion Airport after being released from detention in Turkey.
The couple were arrested after Turkish border guards found a firearm magazine in their luggage.
Putin says ‘nothing compromising’ in Trump call to Ukraine leader
MOSCOW, Russia — Russian President Vladimir Putin defends US President Donald Trump over accusations the US leader pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on a rival, saying there was “nothing compromising” in transcripts of the call.
“I see nothing compromising in the conversation between Trump and (Ukrainian leader Volodymyr) Zelensky,” Putin says of the phone call that has sparked an impeachment probe in the US.
“President Trump turned to a colleague with a request to investigate possible corruption relating to members of the former administration,” the Russian leader says at an energy forum in Moscow. “Any head of state would have had to do the same.”
“They have already been using any excuse to attack President Trump. Now it’s Ukraine,” Putin adds.
The White House last week released a transcript of the July call with the recently elected Zelensky. It showed that Trump asked Zelensky to probe Democratic rival Joe Biden, and the Democrats are looking into whether Trump used a delayed $400 million aid package as leverage.
Ukraine is fighting an ongoing war in its east against Russia-backed separatists, which broke out after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
— AFP
Swastika and other graffiti painted on wall of former Krakow Ghetto
WARSAW — Polish police are looking for vandals who painted a swastika and other graffiti on the wall of the former ghetto in Krakow.
The graffiti, drawn with a tar-like substance, was painted over on Tuesday, the same day it was discovered.
A fragment of the ghetto wall is located at Limanowskiego Street in Krakow. On Tuesday morning, the inscription “whores Jews, get the f**k out of Poland” was found on the wall alongside a swastika. Police say they do not yet have a lead on the perpetrators.
“While I was extremely upset to see the hateful graffiti on the ghetto wall, especially on Rosh Hashana, the quick reaction by the city and the police reminded me why Krakow is such a good place to be a Jew,” says Jonathan Ornstein, director of the Jewish Community Center of Krakow.
— JTA
Putin says ‘no evidence’ Iran carried out attack on Saudi oil facilities
Russian President Vladimir Putin says there is “no evidence” that Iran carried out the missile and drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities last month, bucking the prevailing view among Western intelligence agencies.
Speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, the Russian leaders says, “We condemn these (attacks) but we are against shifting the blame to Iran because there is no proof of that,” according to quotes carried by Reuters.
He said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had assured him Iran was not involved.
The attack sent jitters through the oil markets, as Saudi Arabia was temporarily forced to reduce its oil production. The Saudi government, the US, Israel and other countries accused Iran of carrying out the attack.
US successfully tests new ICBM, Pentagon says
The US military says it has tested an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a reentry vehicle from a base in California across the Pacific Ocean.
Launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 1:13 a.m. local time (0813 GMT) the reentry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles (6,750 kilometers) across the Pacific Ocean to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, the Air Force Global Strike Command says in a statement.
“The test demonstrates that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is robust, flexible, ready and appropriately tailored to deter twenty-first century threats and reassure our allies,” it says.
“Test launches are not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions,” it adds.
The US has spent decades and billions of dollars developing technologies to stop an incoming ballistic missile, and is aiming to step up those efforts.
— AFP
Yisrael Beytenu says it will propose a coalition if the big parties don’t
Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman tells leaders of his party that a new election, the third in a single year, “won’t meaningfully change the political map, so we have to find a smart solution, and to put all personal considerations and ego aside.”
Liberman says he still clings to the hope that Likud and Blue and White will manage to sort out their differences and form a unity government, but adds: “If by Yom Kippur [which begins the evening of October 8] we don’t see a breakthrough, Yisrael Beytenu will come to the two factions with a proposal of its own,” according to a statement from the party.
“In any case, after Yom Kippur the whole coalition building process will go into high gear,” Liberman promises.
He adds that he plans to speak to the heads of Blue and White and Likud tomorrow, when they will all be gathered together in Jerusalem for the 22nd Knesset’s swearing-in ceremony.
Tenfold surge in South Africa teens treated for HIV, study finds
PARIS, France — The number of young people in South Africa receiving treatment for HIV has increased tenfold within a decade, a major new study finds.
South Africa has the largest number of HIV-positive people in the world, with around 7.2 million carrying the virus, which causes AIDS.
Researchers studied more than 700,000 young people receiving treatment for the infection and found 10 times the number of adolescents aged 15-19 being treated compared with 2010.
Authors of the study, published in The Lancet HIV journal, attribute the rise partly to the success of AIDS prevention programs that result in better detection and treatment rates.
However, they find that fewer than 50 percent of young South Africans who present for HIV care go on to initiate antiretroviral therapy, which can prevent transmission and stops a patient developing AIDS.
“Despite the upswing in numbers initiating therapy, barriers persist that prevent many adolescents from starting treatment,” said Mhairi Maskew from the University of Witwatersrand and the report’s lead author.
These include concerns about stigma, a pervasive sense that clinics cannot guarantee patient confidentiality and increased domestic responsibilities for young people, especially in families where children have lost parents to HIV and AIDS.
— AFP
Israeli tourists planned ‘orgy’ with UK woman accused of inventing rape – report
The group of Israeli teens accused of raping a 19-year-old British woman in Cyprus had exchanged text messages about plans for an “orgy” with her, according to British media reports of testimony heard in the woman’s trial today.
In July, the woman accused 11 Israeli tourists of gang-raping her in a hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa, Cyprus. The suspects were arrested in a sweep by Cypriot police. She later recanted the claim, leading Cypriot authorities to charge her with public mischief. Prosecutors have argued she agreed to the sex, but was enraged when the men filmed it. The footage has since leaked online.
Her trial for allegedly making up the rape claim opened earlier today. She faces up to a year in prison if found guilty.
According to Israeli witnesses’ testimony in the courtroom in Famagusta, Cyprus, today, the Israeli tourists spoke of having sex with the woman in text messages before the events.
“They said they were going to stay in our flat because the English girl was coming there later and they were going to f*** her – all of them,” a statement by one of the Israelis reads, according to quotes carried by the Daily Mail newspaper.
“They were talking about it and laughing, saying they were going to do orgies with her. They were saying this in a very bad and aggressive way and they looked like they were ready — all of them — to f*** her that night,” the statement adds.
According to one of the Israelis, the men spoke about having sex with the woman, saying they had decided she’d be “f***** by all of them.”
A year on, Khashoggi remembered outside Istanbul consulate where he died
ISTANBUL — Activists and friends of Jamal Khashoggi gather near Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul to remember the Saudi journalist on the anniversary of his killing by Saudi agents.
The memorial begins just after 1:14 p.m. (1014 GMT) Wednesday — the time that Khashoggi walked into the consulate on October 2, 2018, to collect documents to marry his Turkish fiancee, who was waiting for him outside. He didn’t come out again.
Several questions linger a year since his killing, including the whereabouts of his body and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s possible culpability.
Saudi Arabia says it is trying 11 people for the killing, but few details about the case have been released.
Prince Mohammed, meanwhile, said in an interview this week he takes full responsibility for the killing but denied he ordered it.
— AP
Arab lawmakers to boycott Knesset swear-in over violence in Arab communities
The Joint List, the parliamentary alliance of four Arab-majority parties, says it will boycott Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony for the 22nd Knesset to protest what it calls the government’s neglect of rising levels of violence in Arab towns.
“Tomorrow, the 13 members of Knesset of the Joint List won’t take part in the festive Knesset swearing-in plenum, as part of the general strike announced by the Arab Higher Monitoring Committee over the wave of murders in Arab towns and the uselessness of the police,” MK Ahmad Tibi writes on Twitter.
“The dozens of people murdered since the start of the year are victims not only of violent crime, but also of the disinterest of the government and law enforcement,” writes Joint List head MK Ayman Odeh in a tweet of his own.
Arab lawmakers say the Israel Police and other bodies have failed to devote the necessary resources to fight rising crime in Arab towns and villages.
comments