‘Better late than never’: Gantz praises overhaul pause, says he’ll enter genuine dialogue

National Unity party chief Benny Gantz welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to delay the judicial overhaul legislation, saying: “Better late than never.”

Speaking shortly after Netanyahu’s announcement, Gantz says he will enter negotiations at the President’s Residence “with an open heart, not to defeat, but to agree.”

Gantz promises to hear the concerns of the overhaul’s proponents and says he aims to “improve governability and checks and balances” and will not compromise on basic democratic foundations and on a comprehensive quasi-constitutional Basic Law laying down clear authorities and limits on legislation and striking it down

Gantz denounces cynical politicians allegedly trying to incite violence between the different parts of society, saying: “No to civil war, no to divisions, yes to agreement and dialogue.”

He addresses supporters of the legislation: “You’re my brothers. I intend to act as a leader who sees everyone. We didn’t have to reach this moment. I oppose this government and will continue, but on national security will support every correct move with a whole heart.

“I don’t want to defeat you. I want us to live together.”