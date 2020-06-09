Biden calls for racial justice in message to Floyd funeral

Joe Biden is calling for racial justice in a message to mourners at the funeral of George Floyd.

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee speaks via video at Floyd’s funeral on Tuesday, a day after he met privately with Floyd’s family.

Biden says in his recorded remarks that “when we get justice for George Floyd we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America,” adding a message to Floyd’s daughter by saying, “Then, Gianna, your daddy will have changed the world.”

More than 500 mourners gathered for the service at Fountain of Praise church in Houston, where Floyd was raised.

— AP