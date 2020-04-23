Bill to anchor rotation agreement between Netanyahu, Gantz passes initial reading

NEW YORK — More evidence is emerging that far more New Yorkers have had the coronavirus than the number confirmed by lab tests, officials says today.

A state survey of around 3,000 people found that 13.9% had antibodies suggesting they had been exposed to the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo says at his daily news briefing in Albany.

In New York City, 21% of the people tested had anitbodies.

Cuomo cautions that the data was preliminary. The sample of people tested was small and people were recruited for the study at shopping centers and grocery stores, which meant they were healthy enough to be out in public.

Experts also say having antibodies is not necessarily proof someone is immune from the virus.

But Cuomo says knowing how many people have antibodies could potentially help set policy on when to reopen parts of the state.

Earlier today, New York City’s health commissioner said many as 1 million people in New York City may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

More than 263,000 people in the city have tested positive for the virus, “but that really is, I think, the tip of the iceberg,” Dr. Oxiris Barbot says.

