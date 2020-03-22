Blue and White: Netanyahu’s ‘ultimatums’ show he wants fourth elections

Blue and White responds to Likud’s warning that the replacement of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein will put an immediate stop to talks on a unity government.

“The attempt by Likud to give ultimatums and harm democracy shows Netanyahu wants to drag Israel to fourth elections even at the height of a crisis that requires all of us to act inn the government and Knesset for Israel’s citizens,” it says in a statement.

The party adds: “Since the founding of the state, the Knesset speaker has also been chosen by a majority of Knesset members — and so it’ll be this time.”