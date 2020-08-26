Britain backs probe into suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure

A man is found in critical condition after being stabbed at the Segula Junction outside Petah Tikva, medics say.

Police say a suspect has been arrested and they are investigating the circumstances of the attack to determine if it was a terror attack.

According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the victim is approximately 35 years old.

Medics are performing CPR on the man as they take him to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center, MDA says.

— Judah Ari Gross