Monday, March 27, 2023

Britain praises overhaul delay, calling on sides to reach ‘long-term compromise’

By Lazar Berman 27 March 2023, 9:35 pm Edit

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

The United Kingdom welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to push off his government’s judicial overhaul push.

“It is vital that the shared democratic values that underpin the relationship are upheld,” says Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in a statement, “and a robust system of checks and balances are upheld.”

“We urge all parties to find common ground and seek a long-term compromise to this sensitive issue.”

