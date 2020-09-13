The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Cabinet ministers debate airport operations, schools, protests under lockdown
Among the outstanding issues being discussed by ministers on the lockdown plan are the operations of Ben Gurion International Airport.
Hebrew media reports say a special ministerial panel will likely be formed to hammer out how the airport will operate once a lockdown is imposed on the country.
Also on the agenda is whether schools should be allowed to reopen after two weeks, in the second phase of the lockdown plan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly favors the reopening of kindergartens and elementary schools at this stage.
Meanwhile, the Ynet news site says the government may set out health regulations for demonstrations, which the attorney general has said cannot be banned under the government plan.
Bahrain’s top Shiite cleric rips into normalization deal with Israel
Bahrain’s top Shiite cleric comes out against the normalization deal with Israel, saying it goes against the will of the people, according to the Reuters news agency.
Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim lives abroad. His condemnation comes two days after Bahrain joined the UAE in announcing it would establish diplomatic ties with Israel this week.
While Shiites make up around 70 percent of Bahrain’s Muslim residents, the ruling monarchy is Sunni, and enjoys close ties with many of the region’s other Sunni states. The ruling elites are firmly allied with Saudi Arabia in its rivalry with Shiite Iran, even as Bahrain’s Shiites have familial, linguistic and political ties with Tehran going back decades.
Science minister to host virus conference with counterparts in 18 countries
Science Minister Izhar Shay will host an online conference Tuesday with his counterparts in 18 other countries to discuss the coronavirus.
“During the conference, the science ministers will share knowledge about their countries’ efforts against the coronavirus including pioneering research and innovative medical technological developments,” a statement from the Science and Technology Ministry says.
“The participating countries will sign a joint declaration on international scientific cooperation regarding the coronavirus and creating channels for joint research between the countries.”
The countries are: Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Italy, Peru, Poland, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. The conference will be broadcast on YouTube.
Alerted by toddler’s cries, police find body of woman who died days ago
Police in Afula have found a three-year-old girl in an apartment alongside the body of her mother, who apparently died of natural causes several days ago.
Police were called to the scene after neighbors heard the toddler’s cries and relatives reported the woman missing. They broke down the door to find the girl next to the decomposing body of her mother, who is said to have been in her 40s but is not immediately identified.
She appears to have died several days ago. Foul play is not suspected.
Netanyahu said weighting softening ban on in-office workers during lockdown
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing revisions to the lockdown proposal to allow businesses in the private sector to reduce their in-office workers to 30%-40%, rather than banning all workers from going to work as stipulated in the proposal, according to the Walla news site.
He is reportedly mulling the change following criticism from ministers and the head of the Bank of Israel, who warned of serious economic damage.
Netanyahu is asking coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein whether they oppose the change, it says.
AG said to tell cabinet: Protests must be permitted during lockdown
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit tells cabinet ministers they cannot prevent protests during the lockdown, setting off a screaming match in the meeting, according to Channel 12.
Likud’s David Amsalem is said to have yelled at Mandelblit, “Take responsibility for the disease,” while claiming Mandelblit has “harmed public trust.”
Weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem have drawn thousands and occasionally tens of thousands. Health officials have said there is no major outbreak linked to the demonstrations.
Global virus death toll surpasses 921,000
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 921,097 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.
At least 28,819,490 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 19,133,300 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.
Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.
On Saturday, 4,806 new deaths and 284,827 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,114 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 814 and the United States with 523.
The United States is the worst-hit country with 193,705 deaths from 6,486,401 cases. At least 2,434,658 people have been declared recovered.
After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 131,210 deaths from 4,315,687 cases, India with 78,586 deaths from 4,754,356 cases, Mexico with 70,604 deaths from 663,973 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,623 deaths from 365,174 cases.
The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 93 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain (64), Bolivia (63), and Chile (62).
China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,184 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,399 recoveries.
Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 309,317 deaths from 8,229,215 cases, Europe 221,146 deaths from 4,471,410 infections and the United States and Canada 202,916 deaths from 6,622,504 cases.
Asia reported 114,518 deaths from 6,445,438 cases, Middle East 39,829 deaths from 1,671,988 cases, Africa 32,501 deaths from 1,348,379 cases, and Oceania 870 deaths from 30,563 cases.
As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.
At heated cabinet meeting, ministers blame health officials for crisis
Ministers are blaming health officials for the spiraling coronavirus crisis as Israel appears poised to enter its second nationwide lockdown, according to leaks from a cabinet meeting.
“We are forced to make difficult decisions because the Health Ministry didn’t prepare appropriately,” says Finance Minister Israel Katz, according to Channel 12.
Likud’s Zeev Elkin and Yuval Steinitz also cast blame.
“You changed your mind all the time,” Elkin says to coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu, the network reports.
And Steinitz, who supports a lockdown, says mockingly to top medical officials at the meeting: “Good for you for raising a ‘red flag’ now, when the hospitals are starting to fill up. You should have raised this red flag a month or two ago.”
Steinitz, Shas leader Aryeh Deri, and Elkin support a full two-week closure, it reports, though Deri asks that it begin later on Friday afternoon rather than 6 a.m.
But the network reports that not all hospital directors believe a total lockdown is necessary, disputing claims that the healthcare system is on the brink of collapse.
Refaeli sentenced to 9 months community service, mom jailed in lengthy tax case
An Israeli court sentences top model Bar Refaeli to nine months of community service and sentences her mother to 16 months in prison, ending a prolonged tax evasion case that had sullied the image of a once beloved national icon.
Refaeli is accompanied by her father, Raffi, and her mother, Tzipi, and flanked by lawyers. The 35-year-old Refaeli and her mother were convicted in July for offenses of evading paying taxes on income nearing $10 million.
According to a a plea bargain accepted by the court, the two were also each ordered to pay a NIS 2.5 million ($1.5 million) fine on top of millions of back taxes owed to the state. Tzipi Refaeli is set to begin serving her prison sentence next week.
PLO, Hamas call for Palestinian demonstrations against normalization deals
Palestinian leaders call for demonstrations against the “shameful” deals the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are set to sign with Israel.
Officials from both Gulf states are due to attend a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday to formalize ties with Israel, prompting Palestinian factions to unite in appeals for protest.
“We invite our population, in particular those in (Palestinian) refugee camps, to denounce these shameful agreements,” a statement reads, signed by groups including the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Gaza’s rulers Hamas.
The statement also calls for rallies outside embassies of the US, Israel, Bahrain and the UAE.
The deals with Israel were dubbed “peace for protection” by Saeb Erekat, PLO secretary-general.
“Some decision-makers now in the Arab world do believe that Arab national security metrics will depend on the protection of Israel,” he tells journalists on Sunday.
Erekat refers to Washington’s longstanding policy of ensuring Israel is militarily stronger than other countries in the Middle East.
Arab nations are not permitted “to have any superiority on Israel on any field,” notes Erekat.
Gafni laments Litzman’s resignation over virus lockdown
United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni laments his fellow party member Yaakov Litzman’s resignation from the cabinet over the government’s lockdown policy.
“We all hope the circumstances will be resolved and he can resume his position quickly,” says Gafni of the housing minister.
Health minister: Lockdown plan must be approved, it’s ‘life and death’
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is warning the cabinet he won’t accept changes to the government’s lockdown plan over the Jewish holidays, as the cabinet meets to debate the proposal.
“There is no choice but to impose a lockdown… This is a difficult day for the country. But there is no other choice but this proposal,” he says.
“Therefore I would like to be clear — with the exception of various cosmetic changes, I will not permit negotiations over the plan,” says Edelstein. “I am saying this clearly at the start of the discussion: if the plan is not accepted, I will pull it and I won’t bring forth an alternative plan. The coronavirus is not a political issue and not a matter of populism. It’s a matter of life and death.”
He speaks ahead of the cabinet meeting.
