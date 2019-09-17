Central Elections Committee chair: Suspected election tampering must be reported

Some 6.3 million Israelis will be eligible to cast votes Tuesday as Israel goes to the polls for the second time in five months, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition following April’s poll.

Netanyahu is seeking support for a new right-wing mandate and challenger Benny Gantz is looking to unseat him. Polls have shown the Likud and Blue and White parties in a dead heat, with neither having a clear path to a coalition without the support of Yisrael Beytenu, whose leader Avigdor Liberman has vowed to force a unity government.

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Israel’s election day events through Tuesday and into Wednesday.