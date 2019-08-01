Central Elections Committee opens its doors for final day of party registration

The Central Elections Committee opens its doors at the Knesset for the second and final day of party registration ahead of September’s national election.

Parties have until 10 p.m. to file, with 48 having taken application forms but only nine having registered by the end of Wednesday. Of the parties with any chance of entering the Knesset, only Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu filed yesterday.

The first of the major parties expected to register today is the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism, which will present the exact same slate as the one it ran in April’s election at 4:30 p.m.

Representatives of both the Democratic Camp and Blue and White are scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m., while leaders of the Labor-Gesher merger will file at 7:15 p.m.

