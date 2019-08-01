The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Central Elections Committee opens its doors for final day of party registration
The Central Elections Committee opens its doors at the Knesset for the second and final day of party registration ahead of September’s national election.
Parties have until 10 p.m. to file, with 48 having taken application forms but only nine having registered by the end of Wednesday. Of the parties with any chance of entering the Knesset, only Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu filed yesterday.
The first of the major parties expected to register today is the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism, which will present the exact same slate as the one it ran in April’s election at 4:30 p.m.
Representatives of both the Democratic Camp and Blue and White are scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m., while leaders of the Labor-Gesher merger will file at 7:15 p.m.
— Raoul Wootliff
Two Gazans arrested after crossing into Israel with knife
The Israel Defense Forces says troops have arrested two Palestinian boys who crossed the border fence separating Gaza and Israel.
The two, aged 15 and 11, are found carrying a knife and taken for questioning, the military says in a statement.
Dozens killed in Nigeria fighting between army, jihadists
Fierce clashes between a regional force and IS-affiliated fighters in northeast Nigeria have left 25 soldiers and at least 40 jihadists dead, two military sources and a militia leader say.
Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group launched a dawn attack on Monday against a base near the town of Baga on Lake Chad, setting off fierce gun battles that killed 20 Nigerian and five Chadian troops, the sources say.
— AFP
Syria strike said to come after Hezbollah movements in area
The Al Arabiya network says the alleged Israeli missile strike in Syria came following movement by members of the Hezbollah terror group in the area.
Israel does not comment on the reports.
Shots fired at IDF troops northeast of Ramallah, causing no injuries
The military says troops came under fire near Ramallah in the West Bank.
“A short while ago, shots were fired at a security forces vehicle adjacent to the Burqa Junction, northeast of Ramallah,” the IDF says in a statement.
“No injuries were reported,” it adds. “IDF troops are searching the area.”
Syrian media claims Israel strikes in Quneitra, causing damage
Syrian media reports an Israeli strike in the Quneitra area in the country’s south.
According to the SANA state TV channel, an IDF missile landed and caused damage, but not casualties.
Hebrew-language reports say residents of the Golan Heights have heard explosions.
United Right complains about anonymous ads it says are Likud’s
United Right petitions to the Central Elections Committee against anonymous ads published on right-wing news sites that criticize the party.
Reports say the ruling Likud party is behind the banners, which are illegal since the law bans anonymous election propaganda.
The banners criticized United Right, a union between Jewish Home, National Union and New Right, for failing to include the far-right Otzma Yehudit, claiming that “without ‘Otzma’ there is no right-wing government.”
It slammed New Right leaders Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett, saying they are “sabotaging the right” and that Bennett is “again dismantling the right” — a reference to when he left the Jewish Home to form New Right.
EU to work with top Iran diplomat despite US sanctions
The European Union says it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and vows to continue working with him.
“We regret this decision,” says Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela, a spokesman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini.
“From our side, we will continue to work with Mr. Zarif as Iran’s most senior diplomat and in view of the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels,” Martin says.
— AFP
PA ordered to pay $12.5 million to orphans of terror victim
The Jerusalem District Court orders the Palestinian Authority to pay NIS 44 million ($12.5 million) as compensation to the orphans of a terror victim killed in the Gaza Strip 19 years ago.
Miri Amitai, a teacher, was one of two people killed when a bomb exploded next to a school bus near Kfar Darom in the Gush Katif area, which was evacuated and cleared of Jewish presence in the 2005 disengagement.
The court ruled that the terror attack was committed by PA operatives, after Yair Naveh, the deputy IDF chief of staff at the time, testified in court.
Judge Moshe Drori, in his last ruling before retiring, accepted the requested compensation amount, saying that he would have likely even accepted a higher sum had it been requested.
