Chances of late July vote ‘dramatically increased,’ expert says

Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, says President Reuven Rivlin’s refusal to give Blue and White leader Benny Gantz more time to form a coalition means the odds of a fourth election are “dramatically increased.”

He says that it is possible that Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu tricked Gantz, a former military chief, but a political novice, into dismantling the opposition, or perhaps Netanyahu sensed the new circumstances, which gave him a chance to seek re-election from a position of strength.

“It looks like Netanyahu backed off, or he never intended to go for that deal and it was just a trick in order to erode Gantz’s mandate,” Plesner says.

A fourth round of elections would likely take place in late July or early August, according to Channel 12 news.

— with AP