CIA chief says Iran still ‘technically’ adhering to 2015 nuclear deal

Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz begins his speech with a message of unity.

“I came here tonight because besides my family nothing else matters more than Israel,” he says.

“The Jewish people and the Zionist state is a great story, unparalleled, bigger than any leader. We are one nation, we have one flag, one anthem and one army,” he adds.

Despite this unity, Gantz warns of a “bad wind” blowing through Israel and condemns the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, without naming him.

“I‘m proud of my country. I’ll never be ashamed of it. But lately, more and more people, on the right and left, feel embarrassed by the way our leadership behaves. A strong government unites, and doesn’t divide in order to rule,” Gantz says.

“Just like you, I feel the time has come for a leadership that connects, unites, that acts differently and will lead differently, a leadership that won’t place itself ahead of the good of the country, won’t weaken us from within,” he adds.