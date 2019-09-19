Committee says it aims to release unofficial results today

President Reuven Rivlin will begin holding consultations with parties on Sunday as he prepares to decide whom he will task with forming a coalition.

The Democratic Camp and Labor have already expressed that they intend to recommend Gantz for prime minister.

The Joint List says it is still mulling the option, but if it does and Liberman — who Channel 12 reports is telling confidants that he is planning on backing Gantz — follows suit, the Blue and White leader will have the majority of recommendations needed to form the next government.

Liberman, for his part, has vowed not to sit with the Joint List.