Commuters head home early, take trains to avoid blocked roads
Major city centers are already experiencing unusual traffic jams due to the Ethiopian-Israeli protests, which are only starting up at several points around the country.
In Tel Aviv, tech companies urge workers to go home early so they don’t get stuck in hours-long jams experienced over the past two days.
In Jerusalem, the Yitzhak Navon central train station is limiting entry to the station due to overcrowding as commuters turn to the rail network to escape clogged highways.
Kushner: PA made ‘strategic mistake’ by boycotting Manama summit
The Palestinian leadership “made a strategic mistake by not engaging” in last week’s US-led economic workshop in Bahrain, senior White House official Jared Kushner says.
“They looked very foolish by trying to fight this,” he tells reporters on a conference call, noting that he’s “not quite sure what they’re selling,” but Palestinian leaders’ reaction to the conference was “hysterical and erratic and not terribly constructive.”
Kushner says that many Palestinians are “starting to see” that it’s not the Israelis but their own leadership that is responsible for their economic woes.
A document published online describing the White House’s economic peace plan, which was unveiled at the Manama summit and proposes some $50 billion in investments in Palestinian areas and the wider Middle East after a peace deal is reached, was downloaded more than a million times, he says, exceeding his expectations.
Erdan meets Ethiopian-Israeli leaders, promises new police anti-racism body
Leaders of the Ethiopian-Israeli community meet with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and Interim Police Commissioner Motti Cohen to call on protesters not to turn to violence.
Tuesday saw hundreds of protesters clashing with police, leaving over 110 officers hurt and at least 160 protesters arrested.
In the meeting, Erdan promises to establish an internal division in the police to oversee racism claims and track disciplinary action taken against racist incidents by officers, according to a statement from the police today.
The protests follow the Sunday killing by an off-duty cop of a 19-year-old Ethiopian Israeli man, Solomon Tekah.
“I share the pain and understand the outcry,” Erdan says.
“The Israel Police has courageously and honestly acknowledged that there was over-policing [in Ethiopian-Israeli communities], and we are tackling that, including through cooperation with you,” he tells the communal leaders. “Obviously there’s a great deal more that needs fixing, but there has also been a dramatic improvement in recent years, a decline in the number of arrests and indictments, cases closed for minors, and many more initiatives are now being implemented, such as body cameras for officers.”
Demonstrators begin gathering for third day of Ethiopian-Israeli protests
The Ethiopian-Israeli protests are gathering at several sites around the country.
According to organizers, they include: Kiryat Ata interchange near Haifa; Yokne’am interchange; Afula’s Independence Square; Poleg interchange; Azrieli interchange in Tel Aviv; in front of the Rosh Ha’ayin police station; Route 4 near Rishon Lezion and Yavne; the northwestern entrance to Jerusalem; city entrances and exits along Route 431; El Al interchange near Lod; Bilu interchange; Kastina interchange; Ashkelon Arena interchange; and the Beersheba Central Bus Station.
Transportation Ministry opens public hotline to deal with blocked roads
Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich orders the opening of a hotline for Israelis stuck in expected traffic jams due to Ethiopian-Israeli protests.
Protests are expected to renew this afternoon for a third day, after a police officer shot and killed a 19-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli man on Sunday.
The hotline will let the public notify authorities, including the traffic police, about blocked roads, speeding up police response and enabling faster reopening of roads, a statement from Smotrich’s office says.
It will also provide callers with information on blocked roads and rerouted traffic in their area.
The hotline can be reached at *8787.
Neil Diamond’s life story is coming to Broadway
The life story of iconic singer-songwriter Neil Diamond will be told on Broadway in a musical. The untitled project is still in its development stages, Deadline Hollywood reports.
“I’ve always loved Broadway. The inspiration for many of my early songs came from shows like West Side Story, My Fair Lady and Fiddler on the Roof, so it seems only fitting to bring my songs to The Great White Way. I’m honored and excited to be working with this great team,” Diamond says in a statement.
Diamond announced in January that he would give up touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Diamond has had 10 No. 1 singles, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. He received the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000 and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2011. He launched his career as a songwriter in the 1960s in the Brill Building songwriting factory, penning hits for groups like The Monkees. He soon launched a solo career, and his rich baritone coupled with his lively onstage presence earned him the sobriquet “the Jewish Elvis.”
Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj to perform in Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia says today that US hip-hop star Nicki Minaj will perform in the ultraconservative kingdom as it sheds decades of restrictions on entertainment.
The female rapper is known for her outlandish, provocative style and hits like “Anaconda,” where she raps about her “big fat” backside. Her lyrics are often laced with profanities and her skin-baring music videos often include twerking. Christian groups criticized her 2012 Grammy Awards performance, which included dancing priests and an exorcism.
Saudi organizers announce she will be the headline act at the Jeddah World Fest on July 18. The concert, which in line with Saudi laws is alcohol and drug-free, is open to people 16 and older and will take place at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in the Red Sea city.
Reactions on social media range from shock and joy to criticism and disappointment. In a profanity-laced video posted on Twitter and viewed more than 37,000 times, a Saudi woman wearing a loose headscarf accuses the Saudi government of hypocrisy for inviting Minaj to perform but requiring women who attend the concert to wear the modest full-length robe known as the abaya. Most Saudi women also veil their hair and faces.
Such concerts are a stark change from when Saudi morality police would raid establishments that played loud music.
— AP
Tunisia says suspected mastermind of June 27 bombings dead
TUNIS, Tunisia — The suspected mastermind of last week’s twin suicide bombings in Tunis is killed in an overnight firefight with police outside the capital, the interior ministry says today.
A policeman is also killed in the exchange in the working class suburb of Intilaka, ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag tells AFP.
“The terrorist Aymen Smiri was implicated in the twin suicide bombings on Thursday and investigations proved that he was the mastermind of the operation,” Zaag says, adding he was a “very active and very dangerous leader.”
— AFP
Shin Bet arrests Gazan bombmaker who entered Israel on humanitarian permit
Hamas recently sent an explosives expert into Israel using an Israeli humanitarian entry permit, with the aim of setting up an explosives lab in the West Bank and launching bomb attacks against Israelis, the Shin Bet security agency says today after the man’s arrest.
A Shin Bet statement says Fadi Abu al-Sabah was recruited by Hamas in July of 2018 and trained by Hamas’s military wing for about a year. He was taught to create explosives and bombs and instructed on how to successfully pass through the Erez Crossing into Israel.
The agency does not say exactly when al-Sabah entered Israel, but notes he was arrested by Israeli police in the Arab Israeli town of Taibe in May of this year.
Attempt to cancel September vote fell through, Knesset speaker says
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says his efforts to convince lawmakers to cancel the September 17 elections have failed.
In a tweet posted today, Edelstein writes, “In recent days, I tried to push, for your benefit, the citizens of Israel, the cancellation of these unnecessary elections, saving us all billions [of shekels]. Unfortunately, not everyone would cooperate, so we’re not going to be able to cancel the elections.”
Israel returns 20 fishing boats to Gaza – report
Israel returns 20 fishing boats to Gaza that were confiscated in recent months for going past the limits of the fishing zone permitted by Israel’s blockade of the territory, according to the Hamas-linked Al-Quds news agency.
The boats were sent to Gaza harbor, and are being handed back to their original owners, says Nizar Ayash, a representative of the fishermen, according to the report.
Palestinian FA postpones cup final after Israel denies travel
The final of the Palestine Cup is postponed after Israel denies Gaza-based players permits to travel, the Palestinian Football Association says today.
The second leg of the final between Balata FC and Khadamat Rafah, the winners of the West Bank and Gaza leagues respectively, was due to take place today, PFA vice president Susan Shalabi tells AFP.
Gaza-based team Khadamat Rafah requested travel permits to the West Bank for 35 people, but Israel granted just four, three of them to club officials, Shalabi says.
“The Israelis are very adamant in their refusal,” she adds, saying Israeli officials cited security concerns they did not specify.
A Khadamat Rafah official tells AFP the club is still waiting for final decisions and is hopeful it will secure more permits in the coming days.
“We are ready at any moment. If we got the permits now, in 30 minutes we will be there,” Hodaifa Lafi tells AFP. “The game has to go ahead.”
There is no immediate comment from COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs.
The first leg, played on Sunday in Gaza, ended 1-1.
— AFP
200 corpses said found in mass grave in Syria’s Raqqa
BEIRUT, Lebanon — Two hundred corpses, including those of people believed to have been executed by the Islamic State group, are found near the Syrian city of Raqqa, a local official and a war monitor say.
The mass grave contains the bodies of five men in orange jumpsuits of the kind typically worn by IS hostages, Yasser al-Khamees and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights say.
More bodies could be uncovered as search operations continue, Khamees says.
— AFP
Amid protests, police chief says further violence won’t be tolerated
Ahead of a third day of planned protests over the Sunday shooting death by a cop of 19-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli man Soloman Tekah, Israel’s acting police chief, Commissioner Moti Cohen, sent a message to the police force saying no more violence would be tolerated.
Police said earlier today that 111 officers were hurt, as well as dozens of protesters and passersby, in the protests thus far. At least 136 protesters were arrested over the past two days.
“As a police force in a democratic law-abiding country, we are duty-bound to protect the delicate balance between the right to legitimate protest and enforcing the law. Restraint is a form of strength we are required to possess as professionals charged with enabling legitimate protest,” he writes.
“But, too, in a nation of laws, there are rules and there are acceptable ways to protest. Alongside the rights of the protesters, we have a duty to protect the rights of the public and ordinary citizens. There is no place for attacks on public officials, on institutions and property.”
He says the police have so far acted with restraint, “in order to allow room for the protest,” but that “some of the protesters broke the law, taking cynical advantage of our efforts to enable the legitimate protest to take place by inflicting serious violence on officers and civilians during riots and road closures.”
He warns: “No more quarter will be given to public disorder, to blocking roads or to violence. We will continue to respond proportionately, and to distinguish between those seeking to express their protest through legal means in a democratic country, and those who incite and assault.”
