Defense Minister Bennett attends Hanukkah candlelighting in Hebron

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett attends a Hanukkah candlelighting event with IDF soldiers at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron.

In his speech, Bennett touts his decision to establish a new Jewish neighborhood in the flashpoint city, where some 1,000 Jews live among more than 200,000 Palestinians.

“I cannot think of a better place to light the last candle of Hanukkah,” he says. “Anyone who chooses to live here is a hero to me. Hebron is like the heart — and without the heart, the whole body won’t survive.”