Dismissing criticism, Netanyahu says: ‘I’ve fought with bureaucrats before’

Taking questions, Netanyahu says the government’s main mistake in reopening the economy was permitting gatherings and opening event halls. He says that when he told Israelis they could go back out and have fun, he didn’t tell them to break the rules.

“Where in my opinion we did something that proved incorrect: Opening the event halls and the gatherings,” he says. “Breaking the rules, and the gatherings, these things lead to disaster.”

The prime minister also addresses fights between Finance Ministry officials and the government over the handout plan.

“This is not the first time I’ve argued with bureaucrats. Many bureaucrats argue with my requests, but in the end the responsibility is mine,” he says.

“I think this is essential,” he says, referring to the stipends plan.

Netanyahu, a former finance minister, says he doesn’t need “lectures” on the economy from the Finance Ministry or anybody else.

He cites his 25 years of economic oversight, rescuing the Israeli economy and turning it into a world leader. “This is a different reality. If we don’t get the economy moving, and make sure all citizens get [help] — some need it less and some need it more, but let’s get it going — if we start arguing about who gets the money, we’ll never got it going.”

He adds: “And if it turns out we gave a little more than was necessary, that is a tiny mistake compared to not giving enough.”

“In the future there will be more steps,” he stresses.

Asked if he was playing election economics, seeking a new election, he answers: “The opposite; really not. These are steps to get the economy moving, to create employment.”

He acknowledges that the current reality, and the steps the government is taking, “create a budgetary hole…and a certain amount of uncertainty.”

Nobody knows how things will play out in the coming months, and therefore long-term budgetary planning is impossible, he indicates.