Draft of lockdown order shows cities to be closed until Saturday at 8 p.m.

The nationwide lockdown set to begin today will last until Saturday night at 8 p.m., according to a draft of the Health Ministry order obtained by Channel 13 news.

Netanyahu had said last night that the “general lockdown” preventing people from leaving their city of residence would start at 4 p.m. today and extend until 7 a.m. on Friday.

A tighter restriction will come into force at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the night of the Passover Seder, under which everybody “will stay at home.” This curfew will end at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

In addition to extending the lockdown, the draft order cancels all public transportation and commercial air travel from tonight until Saturday.

— Raoul Wootliff