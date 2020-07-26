East Jerusalem man killed in family dispute — activists

A Palestinian man was allegedly killed in Kafr Aqab in Jerusalem today against the backdrop of a family dispute, local activists say, although police have yet to confirm his death.

“There was a local dispute/incident that took place when a man was shot and taken to hospital with critical injuries. Police are investigating the incident and searching for suspects involved,” Israeli Police foreign press spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says.

Ghazi al-Muhalwis was shot by his son-in-law while in his car. His son-in-law and his gang then set the car on fire, local council member Samih Abu Rumeila tells The Times of Israel. Abu Rumeila says that al-Muhalwis was taken to al-Makassid hospital in Jerusalem, where he died of his wounds.

Abu Rumeila says the police have still not shown up to investigate the scene of the crime in Kafr Aqab.

“There’s no police here to investigate, as usual. The police only ever come here to fine people,” Abu Rumeila says.

Kfar Aqab residents, within Jerusalem’s boundaries but beyond the security wall, have long said that they do not receive enough municipal services or police protection.

— Aaron Boxerman