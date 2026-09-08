Eisenkot: Netanyahu ignored all warnings, led Israel blindly into October 7 disaster

Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief election rival also responds to this morning’s report that Abu Dhabi warned the prime minister of Hamas plans to attack days before the October 7 assault.

“More and more signs point to the same conclusion: Netanyahu led Israel blindly into the October 7 disaster,” former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, writes on X.

“Who failed to wake whom?” he wonders. “Those around him are echoing the pathetic conspiracy theory about betrayal, inventing the most ridiculous line a leader could possibly cling to — “I wasn’t woken up” — for two reasons: He knows the truth; he is terrified of it and is trying to evade responsibility.

“Netanyahu received dozens of warnings about October 7 and ignored them all. He is unfit for office,” Eisenkot writes. “As soon as the next government is formed, we will establish a state commission of inquiry that will investigate the previous decade, clarify what Netanyahu knew and did not know, get to the truth, and prevent the next disaster.”