El Al cancels all three passenger flights amid labor rhubarb

El Al flights from Tel Aviv to Paris and New York have been canceled amid stormy labor talks between the struggling carrier and pilots’ union. A flight from Paris to Tel Aviv has also been called off.

They are the only flights operated by El Al on Wednesday.

The Ynet news site reports that pilots refused to fly the routes after labor negotiations blew up Tuesday night.

The routes are among the few passenger flights still operated by the airline, which has slashed most of its workforce and shut down almost all activity in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

El Al flights to Cyprus, London and Zurich scheduled for Thursday remain on the schedule, according to Ben-Gurion airport.