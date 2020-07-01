The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events, including possible moves on West Bank annexation plans, as they happen.
El Al cancels all three passenger flights amid labor rhubarb
El Al flights from Tel Aviv to Paris and New York have been canceled amid stormy labor talks between the struggling carrier and pilots’ union. A flight from Paris to Tel Aviv has also been called off.
They are the only flights operated by El Al on Wednesday.
The Ynet news site reports that pilots refused to fly the routes after labor negotiations blew up Tuesday night.
The routes are among the few passenger flights still operated by the airline, which has slashed most of its workforce and shut down almost all activity in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
El Al flights to Cyprus, London and Zurich scheduled for Thursday remain on the schedule, according to Ben-Gurion airport.
Ministers squabble over probes of dirty dealings
Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) is lashing out at fellow cabinet member Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) after he says he could support the opening of a new probe into the so-called submarine affair, in which associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are accused in a massive bribery scheme involving contracts awarded to German shipbuilder Thyssenkrup.
“It seems Ashkenazi is speaking from the opposition benches,” she tells Army Radio, jabbing him over his role in the Harpaz affair, which involved aides to then-IDF chief Ashkenazi engaged in a smear campaign surrounding a succession tussle.
Supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have urged that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s role in the case be reexamined.
Making fun of the cabinet’s internecine fighting, Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg tweets “Wednesday for the paritetic government.”
As virus spreads, South Korea may crack down on houses of worship
South Korea is considering including religious facilities on the same list with nightclubs, hostess bars and karaoke rooms as “high risk” venues for the spread of COVID-19 following a slew of transmissions tied to church gatherings.
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says during a virus meeting on Wednesday that more than 40% of the country’s newly confirmed infections over the previous three days have been traced back to places of worship.
“If religious facilities continue to be an environment for infections by failing to implement anti-virus measures, it will be inevitable for the government to designate (them) as high-risk facilities and enforce strong restrictions,” Chung says.
High-risk facilities are advised to close or otherwise must enforce anti-virus measures, including distancing, temperature checks, keeping customer lists and requiring employees and visitors to wear masks. They are also required to register visitors with smartphone QR codes so they could be easily located when needed.
Israel, which has looked to South Korea as a model, has allowed houses of worship to reopen under social distancing guidelines. A study of infection zones in March had found synagogues to be the largest culprit of helping the disease spread.
— with AP
Hamas said to shoot rockets at sea, but reports questionable
Hebrew-language media are reporting that Hamas terrorists fired some 20 rockets from Gaza into the sea overnight, seemingly as a protest against annexation plans.
The Israeli reports cite unspecified “Palestinian reports,” though in Palestinian media, all reports are attributed to Israeli reports.
The Israelis are seemingly working off of a few tweets out of Gaza that mentioned rockets fired overnight. One journalist tweeted at 1:45 a.m. that Hamas fired eight rockets into the sea as part of a test.
Video posted on social media purports to show the rockets being fired, though an Israeli journalist who tweeted the footage later admits it is from 2018 and apologizes.
The Israeli army says it does not know of Hamas shooting any rockets into the sea or anywhere else overnight, Walla reporter Amir Bohbot tweets.
Ashkenazi: No annexation moves expected today
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tells Army Radio that he does not believe there will be any moves on annexation today.
“I don’t know if there will be an announcement on extending sovereignty, you need to ask the prime minister about that. It seems unreasonable that it will happen today,” he tells Army Radio.
The station reports that Ashkenazi told US officials on Tuesday that Israel needs to wait for more international buy-in before going ahead with the move.
“This is a long process that needs to be done via a dialogue, without harming stability, and we are in the midst of that … The prime minister understands that this needs to be an ordered process and we won’t go through with it without a situational update from defense officials,” the former IDF chief says.
comments