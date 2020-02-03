Employers warned Israelis back from China must not be allowed to work

The Health Ministry is warning employers not to allow workers who have returned from China to work before they complete the required 14 days of home quarantine officials have demanded.

The ministry’s director general Moshe Bar Siman Tov says any employer who allows employees to work will be acting against the law.

The instruction for Israelis who have returned from China to remain at home for 14 days is part of the measures put in place in recent days as Israeli seeks to contain any possible spread of the coronavirus in the country.