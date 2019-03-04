European EPP party moves to exclude Hungary’s Orban

Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party responds to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s campaign speech, saying he is engaging in “incitement” and trying to divert public attention from the corruption cases against him and the “collapsing” health system.

“Netanyahu continues to incite and lie,” the party says in a statement. “He is willing to say everything to divert attention from the investigations and indictments against him. He knows that in a year he will be going to court, and that his time is over.

“Instead of dealing with the collapse of the health system, the long lines in emergency rooms and the cost of living, he is busy focusing only on himself.”