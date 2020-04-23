Eurozone suffering ‘unprecedented’ economic collapse, report indicates

The eurozone economy has suffered an “unprecedented” collapse according to the latest PMI index put out today by analysis firm IHS Markit.

“The eurozone economy suffered the steepest falls in business activity and employment ever recorded during April as a result of measures taken to contain the coronavirus outbreak,” the report says.

IHS Markit’s purchasing managers index (PMI) dived to a record low of 13.5 in April, from the previous all-time low of 29.7 in March, confirming the private sector gloom savaging the 19-nation eurozone.

Any reading below 50 signals a contraction.

— AFP