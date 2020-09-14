Ex-MK, editor Magal says he’d like to mow down journalists with submachine gun

Former politician and journalist Yinon Magal is drawing fire for comments made earlier in which he spoke about gunning down journalists.

“If I were [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] long ago I would have pulled out a submachine gun and shot — I don’t want to say at all of you, not you, but the rest of you — brrrrrr, strings of bullets, like Rocky, like Rambo, with the ammo belt going down,” Magal said to Ben Caspit on Radio 103, making actual noises of bullets being shot.

“All the journalists, who for years, every Friday are crucifying him, brrrrrrrrrrr, bullets! Grenades! 21, 23, 23, Boom!” said the grown man who used to be news director at Walla and briefly served in the Knesset before leaving due to sexual harassment allegations.

Immediately challenged, he claimed it was “satire.”

The Israeli Press Council issues a statement in which it condemns Magal’s words.

“We hope that during an unprecedented governmental, economic and health crisis, and at a dangerous time of rising tensions and social divisions, during which a spark could turn into a deadly conflagration, we won’t see any more shows like this, even not as ‘satire.'”

You can listen to his outburst here. Even if you don’t understand Hebrew, it’s … something.