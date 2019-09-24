The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Ex-MK on the lam Bishara said behind Balad about-face
The Globes business daily reports that the man behind the Balad party’s decision to pull support for Benny Gantz as prime minister is faction founder Azmi Bishara, currently on the run from Israel.
Balad initially joined the rest of the Joint List in endorsing Gantz to President Reuven Rivlin, but hours later announced it had changed its mind.
Bishara fled Israel for Qatar after being accused of passing information to the Hezbollah terror group. According to Globes, citing unnamed “Arab political sources,” he continues to exert influence over the hard-line Palestinian nationalist party and forced it into the reversal.
The party’s MK Mtanes Shihada tells Globes he rejects the account and says Bishara does not have any link with Balad anymore.
Meeting over unity ends after 1.5 hours
The meeting between Likud and Blue and White negotiators has ended after about an hour and a half, according to Hebrew-language media reports.
No statement is released.
French police raid home of modeling agent in Epstein probe
French investigators have searched the home and offices of French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel in their probe into late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls.
The Paris prosecutor’s office says investigators carried out searches over the past week at Karin Models, an agency in the high-end 8th arrondissement of Paris, and at Brunel’s Paris home. The prosecutor’s office would not provide further details of where things stand in the French investigation.
Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein who flew on his plane and visited him in jail in Florida, according to US legal records.
French police appealed earlier this month for victims and witnesses to come forward to aid their investigation into alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to the Epstein case.
— AP
Rivlin invites would-be PMs to dinner, (hand)shakes
Channel 12 news reports that President Reuven Rivlin has invited Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu to reconvene at his home for dinner Wednesday evening.
The three held a first meeting on Monday night and agreed to begin unity talks.
Political pundits are looking for any clues as to whom Rivlin will task with forming a government and whether the sides will be able to come together.
Body language expert Anat Hecht Fisher tells Army Radio that Rivlin’s handshake Monday with Netanyahu was businesslike, while he grasped Gantz with two hands. “He’s broadcasting empathy, warmth and closeness to the Blue and White head,” she says.
Likud and Blue and White representatives kick off talks amid bickering
Teams representing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and his chief rival Benny Gantz’s Blue and White have kicked off meetings as part of negotiations for a possible unity government in a long-shot effort to solve the political paralysis that has emerged from last week’s deadlocked national elections.
Heading Likud’s team is Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, and Blue and White has former Ehud Olmert aide Yoram Turbowicz in its corner.
The meeting comes as the sides have continued to bicker, with Blue and White claiming that Netanyahu plans to sell his right-wing religious allies short, drawing accusations that Gantz is trying to break up Netanyahu’s bloc.
