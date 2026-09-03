Feminist icon and journalist Gloria Steinem dead at 92

Gloria Steinem, the celebrated author and activist who became one of the most visible symbols and potent voices of the US women’s movement and a fierce advocate for feminist causes throughout her life, has died at age 92.

With her trademark streaked hair parted down the middle and large aviator glasses, Steinem, a co-founder of Ms. magazine, was a hugely recognizable presence wherever she went. And she went everywhere: Much of her life as an advocate was spent on the road, speaking at college campuses and community centers, at rallies and marches.

She died yesterday at her home in New York City, according to her and her foundation’s social media pages.