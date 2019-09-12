Figures show spike in Jewish construction in East Jerusalem since 2017

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The lightning trip to Russia comes less than a week before Israel goes to the polls. Netanyahu’s Likud party has attempted to sway Russian-speakers away from the Yisrael Beytenu party.

Meanwhile, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman mocks Netanyahu on Channel 12, saying he thinks the premier will take care of terror emanating from Gaza after he annexes the Jordan Valley and “meet Boris Yeltsin.”

On Sunday, Netanyahu drew guffaws when he accidentally said he had met with Yeltsin, who died in 2007, instead of the UK’s Boris Johnson.