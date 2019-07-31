First suspect in Netanyahu corruption probe wraps up pre-indictment hearing

Ze’ev Rubinstein’s pre-indictment hearing in the Bezeq corruption probe has finished after several hours of inquiry in Tel Aviv.

Rubinstein’s lawyers said they pled his case to prosecutors before a decision is made on whether to charge him as an accessory to bribery.

The Bezeq corruption probe is part of a sprawling case in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to face charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust later this year.