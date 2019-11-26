Footage shows Iron Dome interception while kids run to bomb shelter in Sderot

Two projectiles were fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, the IDF says.

One of them was shot down by the Iron Dome missile defense system, the army says.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage caused by the other projectile or the shrapnel from the interception.

“Searches are currently being conducted to find impact sites,” a spokesperson for the Sha’ar Hanegev region says.

