Former navy chief says he won’t need to walk the plank

Israel has agreed to sell eight Iron Dome radar systems to the Czech Republic in a deal worth an estimated $125 million, Israel’s Defense Ministry says.

According to the ministry, the eight ELM-2084 Multi-Mission Radars will be delivered to Prague over the course of three years, from 2021 to 2023.

In Israel, the radar system is used in concert with Iron Dome anti-missile batteries, as well as other parts of the country’s air defense array.

“The acquisition of eight ‘Iron Dome’ radars is one of the key modernization projects on behalf of the Czech Armed Forces and specifically the Air Defense branch,” says Czech Defense Minister Lubomír Metnar.

The contract will be fulfilled by the Israeli Aerospace Industries subsidiary ELTA, with 30 percent of the money required to be spent within the Czech defense industry under the agreement, meaning “significant parts of the systems will be produced locally,” the Israeli Defense Ministry says in a statement.

The director of the International Cooperation Directorate of the Israeli Defense Ministry, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Yair Kulas, says he hopes this agreement will pave the way for further deals with NATO countries.

“It is an expression of confidence in the capabilities of the Israeli defense establishment and defense industries and highlights the significance of Israeli technology in the face of the threats shared by the international community,” Kulas says.

— Judah Ari Gross