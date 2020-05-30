Former Yeshiva University president Norman Lamm dies at 92

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman’s office announces that it will be launching a wide-ranging review of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Englman’s office has spent the past two months gathering information regarding the government’s response and meeting with relevant officials in preparation for the review.

In a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office notifying it of the impending audit, Englman says the review will examine inter-ministerial cooperation throughout the pandemic.

Englman has been accused of defanging his office and ridding his audits of substantial criticism of Netanyahu’s government.