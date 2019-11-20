France expresses ‘deep concern’ over deaths of protesters in Iran

If Gantz fails, which is now all but guaranteed, the country enters the final 21-day period for a candidate to present a majority before new elections are called.

“The only thing that came between us and a unity government is personal agendas,” Liberman adds.

Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman says he won’t join forces with either Blue and White or Likud, signaling that Israel is headed to an unprecedented third election in a single year.

“I left no stone unturned my attempt to reach a unity government like we promised,” he says. “If we are dragged into elections, it will be because of a lack of leadership.”

“One refused to accept President Reuven Rivlin’s compromise, the other refused to give up his right-wing, messianic bloc,” he tells reporters at the Knesset.

“We should call it like it is — the Joint List is really a ‘fifth column,'” he says. “Unfortunately the Haredi parties are also becoming more and more anti-Zionist.”

At a party faction meeting in the Knesset, Liberman slams what he says is an “anti-Zionist coalition” between Arab and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Liberman had called for a national unity government between Netanyahu’s Likud party and Gantz’s Blue and White. But he says the two leaders could not agree on a power-sharing agreement.

“We won’t join either a narrow majority government or a minority government,” he says. “Whatever sort of government it is, it won’t survive.”

Liberman says there is “no chance” his Yisrael Beytenu party will join a minority or narrow majority government after unity talks with Gantz and Netanyahu break down.

Additionally, she and two other soldiers are charged with obstruction of justice for attempting to destroy a video of the incident from several cellphones.

After an investigation by the Police Internal Investigations Department, the soldier is charged with assault, reckless behavior and negligence with a weapon.

The incident occurred in May last year, and the female officer suspected of firing the shot was arrested in October of this year when the footage was discovered by prosecutors.

Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court indicts a Border Police officer who was filmed shooting a sponge-tipped bullet at an unarmed Palestinian man apparently “as a form of dubious entertainment,” according to the judge in the case.

During his earlier remarks, Liberman accused Netanyahu of “enslaving the entire Likud movement to the ultra-Orthodox,” and said their parties had created a de facto anti-Zionist coalition with Arab parties.

“We don’t need to search for anti-Semitism abroad when Liberman announces a coup and third elections,” Eichler says. “What Liberman said today about the ultra-Orthodox community is a war crime.”

“We don’t remember this kind of anti-Semitism in the Knesset ever, even from [Arab MK] Ahmad Tibi. He has done damage to this country, and he doesn’t know how to bow out respectfully,” Gafni says. “He needs to leave politics… he’s a nothing.”

“A disgraceful ugly horror show.. full of lies, ignorance and hatred. Unfortunately we can say that anti-Semitism has been rediscovered today,” Litzman tells UTJ lawmakers following the press conference.

Ultra-Orthodox lawmakers lash out at Avigdor Liberman for saying their parties are becoming increasingly anti-Zionist in his speech announcing that he was not endorsing any candidate for prime minister.

Labor-Gesher lawmaker Merav Michaeli says Liberman has “upgraded Netanyahu’s concept to ‘minus Arabs and ultra-Orthodox.’ Arabs and ultra-Orthodox are part of Israeli society. The leaders of both communities should understand that this is the moment for them to cooperate with the liberal forces and form a government without Netanyahu.”

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi also attacks Liberman, saying his “incitement against the Arabs and the ultra-Orthodox is pure racism and anti-Semitism. We will continue building bridges with the Haredi parties despite the differences of opinion.”

“Unfortunately, Liberman’s speech takes us to third elections. His over-the-top lashing of the ultra-Orthodox slams the door on a right-wing government,” Likud faction chairman MK Miki Zohar says. “If there was any chance of a compromise with them, that has moved farther away because of his decision to aggressively attack them.”

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum are piling on Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman for calling Arab and Ultra-Orthodox parties anti-Zionist.

It says it supports Israel’s right to “live in peace and security within the borders recognized by the international community” and supports “the same right that belongs to the Palestinian people, which must be recognized, respected and implemented.”

The Holy See reiterates its support for a “two-state solution for two peoples, as the only way to reach a complete solution to this age-old conflict.”

The Vatican doesn’t specifically cite the US conclusion that Israel’s West Bank settlements don’t violate international law. But the reference appears clear when it speaks of “the recent decisions that risk undermining further the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and the already fragile regional stability” in the Middle East.

The Vatican is expressing concern that “recent decisions” could undermine regional stability in the Middle East, in an apparent reference to the US reversal of position on Israeli settlements.

“We hope the Iranian regime chooses the side of wisdom and realizes there is no way to overcome the international position that rejects its practices, without abandoning its expansionist and destructive thinking that has harmed its own people,” he told the consultative Shura Council, according to the foreign ministry.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman urges rival Iran to abandon an expansionist ideology that has “harmed” its own people, following violent street protests in the Islamic Republic.

He also slams Liberman for calling ultra-Orthodox parties anti-Zionist, saying “we must not exclude any group, not the ultra-Orthodox, other Jews or non-Jews.”

“We are at moment of fate, a historic crossroads,” Netanyahu says in his appeal to the Blue and White chief.

Netanyahu calls on Benny Gantz to join forces with his Likud party, saying that cooperation between the rival parties was “essential” for the country.

Benjamin Netanyahu is still calling for a broad national unity government even after Avigdor Liberman announced he would not endorse any candidate for prime minister, pushing the nation toward a new, third election this year.

Last month, Pompeo acknowledged for the first time he was on Trump’s July 25 call with the Ukrainian president, but disclosed no details and did not indicate he was kept up to date on the Ukraine pressure efforts.

Everyone understood “Trump’s desires and requirements,” Sondland says. He added: “Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret.”

Sondland says he laid out the issue in detail to members of State Department, Energy, and White House staff. Recipients included Pompeo and Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, he said.

He said the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, openly discussed how Trump wanted Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into the 2016 US presidential election and into Burisma — the Ukraine gas company on whose board Biden’s son, Hunter, sat — as a prerequisite for a coveted White House visit for Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In remarks to a House intelligence panel, Sondland tells lawmakers that it was well-established within the Trump administration that there was a quid pro quo involving Ukraine.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland says he kept top members of the Trump administration, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in the loop about US President Donald Trump’s pressure on Ukraine for investigations.

He says the suggestion that he and others we were engaged in rogue diplomacy was absolutely false.

Because he believed everything to be above board, they made every effort to keep people informed about the efforts.

Even though they didn’t like it, they also didn’t think it was improper at the time. Had he known that some of Giuliani’s associations with individuals who are now under criminal indictment, he never would have “acquiesced to his participation.”

He says that he and his colleagues did not want to involve the president’s personal attorney in diplomacy efforts with Ukraine, but they were told to by the president.

Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, is a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland is testifying that he “followed the president’s orders” to work with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave an updated death toll of 21 fighters, 16 of them non-Syrians, and two civilians. Earlier, the monitor reported that 11 people had been killed in the strikes, seven of them foreigners.

At least 16 foreign fighters, likely Iranians, and seven Syrians were killed in Israel’s airstrikes early this morning, according to a new tally from a Syrian war monitor.

He says he sent an email on July 19, just days before the July 25 call at the center of the impeachment inquiry, where he laid out the issue in detail to members of the State and Energy departments and White House staff.

Sondland says “we all understood” that a meeting at the White House for Ukraine’s president and a phone call with Trump would happen only if President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed to an investigation into the 2016 US election and the son of former vice president Joe Biden.

Gantz is facing a midnight deadline to form a coalition, but without Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, he appears unable to secure the required majority in parliament to be prime minister.

The officer was charged with assault, reckless behavior negligence with a weapon and and obstruction of justice over the May 2018 incident.

Earlier today, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court indicted a female border police officer who was filmed shooting a sponge-tipped bullet at Qawasmi apparently “as a form of dubious entertainment,” according to the judge in the case.

“They hit me in a criminal way. The indictment is not sufficient because it does not deal with how they assaulted me before I was shot,” he adds.

“Several Border Police officers beat me over a three-hour period before one of them shot me,” Karam Qawasmi tells The Times of Israel.

The unarmed Palestinian man who was shot in the back by sponge-tipped bullet says the indictment handed down against an Israeli border police officer today does not sufficiently address the trauma he

Iranian officials have confirmed five deaths, including of three security personnel, but Amnesty International said yesterday that more than 100 demonstrators were believed to have been killed.

“France expresses its deep concern over information indicating the deaths of numerous protesters in the last days,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.

France on Wednesday expressed “deep concern” over reports of the deaths of numerous demonstrators during days of protests in Iran sparked by a sudden petrol price hike.

Join us!

A message from the Editor of Times of Israel

David Horovitz

The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.

We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.

Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.