France extends virus emergency until July 24

The French government says it will extend a health emergency imposed to fight the new coronavirus by two months, allowing it to keep stringent anti-virus measures in place even after a partial lifting of the country’s lockdown.

Once approved by lawmakers, the emergency period will last until July 24, Health Minister Olivier Veran tells a news conference.

The government has announced the gradual lifting of some lockdown measures from May 11, including the reopening of primary schools.

Veran says, however, that to lift the health emergency, which began on March 24, at the same time would be premature and carry the risk of a resurgence of the outbreak.

“We are going to have to perform a long-distance run,” Veran says, adding he was aware that the French people had already been asked for “colossal efforts” in the fight against the virus.

As part of the planned measures, Veran says anybody entering France will have to remain confined for two weeks. This would typically concern “French people who traveled abroad and who want to come home,” he says.

Anyone arriving from abroad and infected with the virus would be obliged by law to be quarantined.

Infected people already in France will, however, not be forced to accept isolation and treatment, as “we trust French people’s sense of responsibility,” Veran says.

