Gamzu: Lockdown is ‘effective’ but we won’t lower rates like in April

Gamzu, in remarks to reporters, says the second lockdown appears to be “effective.”

“It’s effective, but will we get to lowered rates as during Passover? No, we’re not there,” he says.

He says predictions on how long the lockdown will last are “not final.”

“Next week will be fateful,” the coronavirus czar says.

Gamzu also addresses Health Minister Yuli Edelstein’s call that he remain in the position after November. He says he’ll consider it, but prefers to go back to running the Ichilov Medical Center.