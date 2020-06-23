Gantz hints he’ll back West Bank annexation if Palestinians keep saying ‘no’

Defense Minister Benny Gantz says he has reviewed with the army potential responses to the possible annexation of West Bank land, while laying out his conditions for backing the extension of sovereignty designated for Israel under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

“We won’t take Palestinians into our territory, we won’t harm human rights or the right of movement, we’ll work in coordination with regional countries and we’re in contact with them, we won’t endanger the peace agreements,” he says in a briefing to reporters.

Stressing his support for Trump’s peace plan, which the Palestinian Authority has rejected, Gantz indicates he could back moving forward unilaterally with annexation if there is no progress toward a peace process.

“We won’t continue to wait for the Palestinians. If they say ‘no’ forever to everything then we’ll be forced to move forward without them,” he says.

— Alexander Fulbright