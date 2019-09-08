Gantz: Whoever sows doubt in most basic democratic process not fit to lead

Reactions are coming in thick and fast to the cabinet’s decision to approve the so-called camera bill for readings at the Knesset plenum.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz warns, “Whoever sows doubt in the most basic democratic process is not fit to lead the country.”

He adds: “Netanyahu seeks to delegitimize the future results of the election, and is laying the groundwork for chaos on election day and its aftermath.”

MK Ofer Shelah of Blue and White says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “doesn’t want clean elections. He wants to besmirch and undermine the status of the attorney general and the entire election process.”