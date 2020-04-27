Gaza restaurants to reopen as lockdown eases

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid is threatening to torpedo former partner Benny Gantz’s ability to become prime minister as part of a rotation agreement with Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Bibi knows, and I say here now in front of the cameras, that any time Bibi wants to cancel this law, we will tell him yes,” Lapid says at a committee discussion on changes to a law that would allow a power sharing agreement to move forward.

“At any moment, when Bibi does not feel like keeping the rotation, all he has to do is come to me and say, we want to reverse these laws to their original,” he says.

Lapid and Gantz had joined together to form the Blue and White party as an alternative to Netanyahu, but last month Gantz split off and agreed to join Netanyahu and become prime minister in 18 months.

A number of the law changes are being proposed to shackle both sides’ hands to either keep the rotation or not have Netanyahu, who is under criminal indictment, be disqualified.

Lapid says he doubts Netanyahu would ever allow the rotation to go ahead anyway.

Lapid in recent days has criticized Gantz with a choler once reserved for Netanyahu, calling him “despicable,” and his defection “the biggest fraud in the country’s history.”