Germany arrests Kosovo man accused of supporting IS group

German authorities have arrested a Kosovo national accused of supporting the Islamic State group by transferring thousands of euros to a fighter and a would-be recruit.

The federal prosecutor’s office said the 31-year-old man, identified only as Hassan Rejan B. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested today in the Pinneberg area, near Hamburg.

He is suspected of 15 counts of supporting IS and 11 of violating German export laws.

— AP