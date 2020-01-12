The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Germany: Mass evacuation underway before WWII bomb defusing
BERLIN — Thousands of people have to evacuate in the western Germany city of Dortmund as experts prepare to defuse as many as four bombs from World War II.
Authorities already had evacuated two hospitals Saturday and opened schools for residents who had to leave their homes.
Some 14,000 people are asked to leave the areas where the bombs are thought to be buried. The city’s train station is shut down and, starting at noon today, all trains will be rerouted.
Authorities had hoped to begin with the defusing operations by noon.
Almost 75 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany. Disposing of them sometimes entails large-scale evacuations as a precaution.
— AP
Ramle man arrested after guns, ecstasy pills found at his home
A 25-year-old man from the central Israeli city of Ramle is under arrest after a search of his home uncovers three improvised Carlo-style automatic guns, a large cache of ammunition and a bag of ecstasy pills, police say.
Iran says UK envoy arrested but freed once identified
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s deputy foreign minister says Britain’s ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, was arrested as a foreigner at “an illegal gathering” but was freed soon after being identified.
“He wasn’t detained, but arrested as unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering,” Seyed Abbas Araghchi tweeted, adding Macaire was released 15 minutes after he called the British diplomat to confirm his identity.
Macaire was arrested yesterday near a protest against the regime in Tehran.
— AFP
High Court lets Knesset legal adviser issue opinion on Netanyahu immunity
The High Court of Justice says Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon, who faces accusations by Likud of a conflict of interest in handling Netanyahu’s corruption cases, can nevertheless release his legal opinion allowing the Knesset to consider Netanyahu’s immunity request — and likely to reject it.
Likud MK Miki Zohar files a petition calling on the High Court to rule that Yinon cannot deal with the cases due to a “serious conflict of interest” due to his wife Amit Merari being part of the team of prosecutors who worked on the prime minister’s criminal cases.
In response, High Court Justice Yehudah Amit gives Yinon until Wednesday at 4 p.m. to respond to the claims.
But Justice Amit says Yinon has sent the court a letter announcing he plans to release his decision on Netanyahu’s cases at 4 p.m. today.
Yinon is set to issue a legal opinion on whether the Knesset’s speaker, Likud’s MK Yuli Edelstein, is allowed by law and parliamentary procedure to prevent the formation of the committee of lawmakers empowered to consider Netanyahu’s immunity request.
If the committee meets, it is expected to decide against granting Netanyahu immunity, opening up the prime minister to formal indictments before the March 2 election.
Netanyahu had hoped to stall the immunity process until after election day.
In his letter to the High Court, Yinon says that since he had made it clear as early as Thursday that he planned to announce his decision on Sunday, and since the petition against his doing so does not call for an immediate blocking of his decision until a final High Court ruling is announced, he still plans to release his opinion on Sunday afternoon.
Knesset Speaker Edelstein, who had called a press conference on the subject for 1:15 p.m., announces that he will delay his own comment until 5 p.m., after he has read Yinon’s legal opinion.
— Raoul Wootliff
World leaders travel to Oman to meet its newly appointed sultan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — World leaders travel to Oman today to meet the country’s new sultan, named just a day earlier after the death of the nation’s longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles are among those who arrive in Muscat to meet Oman’s new ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.
Other leaders included Kuwait’s ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, as well as Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the president of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, are also visiting.
Sultan Haitham was Oman’s culture minister before being named as the successor to Sultan Qaboos, the Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch whose death was announced Saturday. He died at the age of 79 after years of an undisclosed illness. He also oversaw a growing strategic partnership with Israel against shared foe Iran that led to a historic first visit to the country by an Israeli prime minister in 2018.
— AP and Times of Israel staff
Iran anti-regime protesters return to the streets
Some of the anti-regime protests have renewed in Iran, according to local media and Iranians sharing footage online.
دانشگاه شهید بهشتی، ۲۲دی۹۸ pic.twitter.com/GO3TCQadPl
— مملکته (@mamlekate) January 12, 2020
Protests erupted yesterday after Iran admitted it had shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing 176 people, including many Ukrainians, Canadians and Iranians.
Today, the crowd in an Iranian university refused to trample US and Israel flag #LoveBeyondFlags. These IR ideologies, like forced hijab, are falling one by one. pic.twitter.com/spxEI9DRv4
— مملکته (@mamlekate) January 12, 2020
Top Iran Guard briefs parliament over downed jet after protest
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s top Guards commander briefs parliament a day after the armed forces said a Ukrainian airliner was shot down in error in an admission that sparked an angry demonstration.
This morning, the day after the rally at Tehran’s Amir Kabir University, tensions appear to be mounting again on the streets of the capital, with a heavy police presence notably around the iconic Azadi Square south of the city center.
Riot police armed with water cannons and batons are seen at Amir Kabir, Sharif and Tehran universities as well as Enqelab Square. Around 50 Basij militiamen brandishing paintball guns, potentially to mark protesters to authorities, are also seen near Amir Kabir.
The military acknowledged Saturday that the Ukraine International Airlines plane was mistakenly shot down Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard, after denying for days Western claims it was downed by a missile.
— AFP
Historic first Jewish circumcision ceremony held in Abu Dhabi
In a historic first, a brit, or circumcision ceremony, for a Jewish infant takes place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
The ceremony is overseen by a Chabad rabbi, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, from Berlin.
The family of the baby, who had lived in Berlin for a while, is not identified in media reports.
A small Jewish community lives in the UAE, but its presence only became public this year as the governments of the various emirates, especially Abu Dhabi and Dubai, are trying to show themselves as hubs of international commerce and religious tolerance. The UAE has also grown closer to Israel in recent years amid a shared threat from Iran.
Abu Dhabi is currently constructing the first official synagogue in the emirate, slated to be completed within two years.
comments