Global coronavirus infections top 2 million

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide tops two million this afternoon, according to a tally of the online tracking site, Worldometer.

As of 4:30 p.m. Israel time, there are 2,018,448 confirmed cases around the world. The United States has the largest number of cases at 614, 246.

The global death toll currently stands at 128,063. The US has the largest number of deaths at 26,064, followed by Italy with 21,067 and Spain with 18,579.