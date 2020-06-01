The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Health Ministry reportedly mulling re-shuttering high schools
The Health Ministry is warning it could shut down high schools if there are more outbreaks, Channel 12 news reports.
Twenty-one schools around the country have already sent some or all students and staff into quarantine because of confirmed cases being discovered in the school.
Though there have been a sprinkling of cases in lower grades as well, shutting elementary and middle schools is not currently being considered.
Gantz defends emergency virus bill
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is also using his Blue and White faction meeting to try and lower the flames of protest against the proposed coronavirus emergency bill.
“We’ll make sure there are no draconian measures, cops won’t be able to arbitrarily do searches. The use of the directives will be timely and under appropriate parliamentary oversight,” he says.
Zvi Hauser named head of key Knesset defense committee
Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser has been named the new head of the Knesset’s powerful Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which oversees the military and other aspects of national security and diplomacy.
Hauser is taking over for Gabi Ashkenazi, who left the role upon becoming foreign minister, as part of a coalition agreement.
“I am glad to be here. I asked to be made chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. This wasn’t a default choice, and I am proud of it,” Hauser says upon being voted into the position by the committee.
“We are in the end of the third quarter of the first century of Israel’s independence. We are still the ‘founding generation’ and we find ourselves building the machinery for the factory of ‘renewing the Jewish people’s sovereignty in the land of Israel,’” he says.
The committee, one of the most influential in the Knesset, oversees Israel’s national security and foreign affairs through legislation, budget approval and parliamentary supervision over the relevant government ministries.
— Judah Ari Gross
Netanyahu: We won’t let cops break into homes without a warrant
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is defending a piece of controversial legislation meant to give the government emergency powers to deal with the coronavirus crisis.
Among the powers is a clause allowing police to enter homes without a warrant. Netanyahu says that “we won’t allow cops to break into people’s homes without a warrant.”
“We’ll find the appropriate balance between the need to enforce guidelines and the need to protect privacy rights of Israeli citizens. We are aware that the public thinks we will unravel this balance — we haven’t done that so far and will not do it,” he says at a Likud faction meeting.
Firefighters battle blaze nearing Lower Galilee gas plant
Firefighters are battling a wildfire in the Lower Galilee on the eastern slope of the Carmel mountain range.
Parts of Route 6, Route 75 and Route 70 have been shut as the blaze threatens the area.
Firefighters are working to keep the flames from moving toward a natural gas processing facility outside of Kiryat Tivon, according to Channel 12 news.
Russia begins to reopen even as virus caseload rockets
Moscow residents are venturing out to exercise, stroll and shop on Monday as the city eases a strict nine-week lockdown.
Retail shops and shopping malls have been okayed to reopen and residents are able to exercise outdoors before 9 a.m., but with masks required at all times and gloves needed in shops and on public transportation.
“We opened two hours ago but we already have a few clients. I’m pretty optimistic, I think people will come back little by little,” says Olga, who sells handbags and jewelry in central Moscow.
President Vladimir Putin has ordered officials to begin easing restrictions despite Russia having the world’s third-highest number of confirmed infections, and is due to be presented with an ambitious economic recovery plan later today.
Russia continues to record a significant number of coronavirus cases — with 9,035 new infections on Monday bringing its total to 414,878, behind only the United States and Brazil in the global tally.
Officials say the high numbers are the result of large-scale testing and that a steady decline in new infections and a low reported death toll of 4,855 mean Russia can ease restrictions.
— AFP
Lapid slams ‘detached’ government for wasting money while Israelis suffering
Opening his Yesh Atid faction meeting, opposition leader Yair Lapid slams the government for what he describes as unprecedented waste, referring to a decision Sunday to cut funding from existing ministries to create six new offices for the minister-rich government.
“There’s never been a government that was more spiteful toward its citizens, that so disparaged good Israelis who are working, serving, paying taxes. And when? It’s doing it at our most difficult hour. People are sitting at home, freelancers are collapsing and this government of the detached and the deserters are continuing to set up jobs for their buddies … total apathy toward the crisis,” he says.
WHO survey: Health care for many disrupted during pandemic
The World Health Organization says that about half of countries surveyed in a new analysis have had partial or complete disruption of services for people with high blood pressure and diabetes treatment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a survey of 155 countries last month, the UN health agency found worrying problems in the provision of health care for people with non-communicable diseases, many of whom are at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19.
“Many people who need treatment for diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes have not been receiving the health services and medicines they need since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” says WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement. “It’s vital that countries find innovative ways to ensure that essential services…continue even as they fight COVID-19.”
The survey also finds that 42% of countries had interrupted services for cancer patients and 31% for heart emergencies. In more than 90% of countries, health care staff had been partially or fully reassigned to pandemic duties.
— AP
PA says pressure won’t cut spigot of payments to prisoners
The families of Palestinians in Israeli jails will continue to receive salaries despite Israeli measures aimed at cracking down on the policy, Palestinian Authority Prisoners Affairs Commission chairman Qadri Abu Bakr says.
After an Israeli military edict that criminalized Palestinian Authority funding for convicted terrorists, several banks closed or froze prisoners’ accounts in the West Bank and Jordan in early May.
Efforts are also being made to create a financial institution directly controlled by the Palestine Liberation Organization to handle the prisoners’ accounts, rather than placing them in private banks, Abu Bakr says. This measure, Abu Bakr indicates, would allow them to avoid Israeli sanctions.
The Israeli government has long opposed the hundreds of millions of dollars which the PLO pays to Palestinians convicted of terrorism and their families every year, which Israel says encourages terror.
— Aaron Boxerman
Sydney racial justice protest scrapped over violence fears
Fearful of conflict, organizers have canceled a peaceful protest planned for Sydney over the death of George Floyd in the United States.
A rally planned at Sydney’s downtown Hyde Park for tomorrow was canceled after people threatened to create “havoc and protest against the event,” an organizer says on social media.
The rally was presented as a peaceful protest against the overrepresentation of indigenous Australians in Australia’s criminal justice system as well as in solidarity for Floyd who was “brutally and inhumanly murdered.”
Organizers posted that “although Australia is far from where the murder took place, we have a voice.”
Thousands of protesters are expected at similar rallies planned for the Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide on Saturday.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tells Sydney Radio 2GB “there’s no need to import things… happening in other countries here to Australia,” referring to US riots.
— AP
Energy minister ups 2030 renewable energy target to 30%
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz announces that the targets for renewable energy by 2030 are officially being raised from 17 percent to 30%.
This means that over the coming decade, solar installations will be built to produce the equivalent of all the electricity produced today, he says on Facebook.
Steinitz, who is beginning his second stint as energy minister, says, without explaining how the figures are reached, that “the environmental significance is the replacement of coal and pollutants with solar energy and natural gas, which will lead to a 93% reduction in air pollution, and a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per capita.”
Israel has recently become an exporter in natural gas, though it pumps out the un-renewable kind found in the deep sea bed, and not renewable biomethane gas.
The minister has come under heavy pressure to increase the 17% renewable energy target set within the framework of the Paris Accords, as well as criticism for portraying natural gas — something for which he advocates strongly as well — as clean, given that it is also a fossil fuel which is polluting, although to a lesser extent than coal.
— Sue Surkes
Government agrees to five-year plan for Druze and Circassians
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says that he has agreed with Druze leaders to push a multi-year plan to budget money for the Druze and Circassian communities.
“The PMO, the treasury and regional cooperation ministry will immediately begin to put together a five-year plan to bolster and develop Druze and Circassian towns,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office says.
It does not say how much money will go toward the plan.
On Sunday, hundreds of Druze and Circassian activists and community leaders protested outside Netanyahu’s home and a cabinet meeting, demanding a multi-year budget.
