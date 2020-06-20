Health ministry reports 294 new coronavirus infections

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh says at a Ramallah press conference that all of Hebron governorate will be locked down in response to what he calls “a dangerous increase in coronavirus infections.”

A record 84 new cases were confirmed today across the West Bank, according to the PA’s health ministry.

No person nor goods will be let in or out of Hebron except for supplies and food. A five-day curfew is also to be put in place within the governorate, with only bakeries, pharmacies, supermarkets, and some factories to remain open, Shtayyeh says.

Hebron, the West Bank’s largest governorate, has emerged as the center of the new wave of coronavirus infections in the West Bank. Nablus will also be ordered into lockdown for two days to prevent the spread of the virus there, Shtayyeh says.

All social gatherings are now banned throughout the West Bank, although some restaurants and coffee shops will remain open for now, Shtayyeh says.

According to the PA prime minister, the majority of the new infections were due to movement between the West Bank and Israel. Palestinian health officials said yesterday that Palestinian workers and Arab Israelis visiting relatives in the West Bank have been the source of most of the infections.

“I call on our people in the 1948 borders to avoid visiting any city, refugee camp, or village in the West Bank… Additionally, I call on workers who are employed inside the 1948 areas to avoid daily movement between the West Bank and inside [Israel] for 14 days. They can temporarily reside at their place of work,” Shtayyeh says.

— Aaron Boxerman