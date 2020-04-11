The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.
Health Ministry: Testing slowdown due to switch to local reagents
The Health Ministry has initiated a reduction in the number of coranvirus tests in order to switch to the use of locally produced chemical reagents, Channel 12 reports.
The ministry says the slowdown is necessary in order to allow labs to adapt machines to the use of local reagents, according to Channel 12.
Earlier today, the Health Ministry reported that the number of test results published Friday was down to less than 6,000 after reaching almost 10,000 a week ago.
Shaked calls for increased virus testing, reopening of economy
Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked calls for the economy to be reopened beginning immediately after the Passover holiday.
Shaked, who sits on the Knesset Coronavirus Committee, says during a Channel 12 interview: “Starting Sunday next week, we’ll have to start easing up on the economy, letting people return to work.”
Shaked says the government must also increase testing and that the Defense Ministry must run the operation.
“We must increase testing, we have to do this, we have to meet this target. The Health Ministry must address this. The idea was to get up to 30,000 tests a day. We need to combine more testing with gradual easing up on the lockdown.”
Coronavirus cluster found near Caesarea
A cluster of 31 people have been confirmed as infected with the coronavirus in the Arab village of Jisr az-Zarqa, near Caesarea, Channel 12 reports.
The figure represents 4% of 600 people tested in the fishing village with a population of some 13,000.
Jisr az-Zarqa is one of three towns self-isolating following the test results and are barring entry to outsiders due to safety concerns.
Gantz said set to request extension on mandate to form new government
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is to request a two-week extension from President Reuven Rivlin on his mandate to form a government, Channel 12 reports.
The current mandate expires overnight between Sunday and Monday.
The report says a resumption of coalition talks between Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is imminent.
Virus tests at Beersheba assisted living facility lost — report
Coronavirus tests conducted at a Beersheba assisted living center, which has recorded 12 COVID-19 related deaths, may have been lost, Channel 12 reports.
Channel 12 says that the Health Ministry has ordered new tests to be conducted at Mishan as those done six days ago have yet to return.
According to the report, the ministry has declined to comment.
UK death toll approaches 10,000
The coronavirus death toll in the United Kingdom has gone up by another 917 deaths today, bringing the country’s total toll close to 10,000.
The figure includes only deaths in hospitals of persons testing positive for coronavirus and does not include coronavirus deaths in care homes.
The number of new infections from the disease is up by 5,234, leaving Britain with 78,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the health ministry says in its daily update.
Coronavirus testing continues to decline
The number of coronavirus PCR test results published per day continues to decline, according to figures released today by the Health Ministry.
Only 5,980 test results were published Friday, down from a high of almost 10,000 on April 3.
The numbers do not necessarily reflect the number of tests carried out per day.
On Friday the Health Ministry reached an agreement with the Weizmann Institute of Science to analyze some 1,000 tests per day.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set a target of 30,000 tests per day.
Spain death toll continues to decline
Spain registers a fall in its daily death toll from the novel coronavirus for a third consecutive day today with 510 people dying, the government says.
This is the smallest daily increase since March 23 in Spain, which is suffering one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world.
The update for the last 24 hours raises the country’s overall number of fatalities to 16,353 and the number of confirmed cases another 4,800 to 161,852.
Iran deaths hit 4,357 as ‘low-risk’ businesses open
Iran today reports 125 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the overall toll in the Middle East’s worst-hit country to 4,357.
Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour tells a news conference that 1,837 new infections have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 70,029.
Iran has carried out 251,703 tests for the virus so far, he adds.
Of those admitted to hospital, 41,947 have recovered and been discharged, while 3,987 are in critical condition.
The update comes as Iran starts reopening “low-risk” businesses in a bid to protect its sanctions-hit economy.
Gantz says will work toward national unity coalition
Blue and White leader says will work toward national unity government with Netanyahu if President extends his mandate by two weeks – TV report.
World celebrates Easter at home as global virus death toll surges past 100,000
Billions around the world are celebrating the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown from home due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Marking a grim milestone, the United States has become the first country to report more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day.
The global death toll from the virus passed 103,000 yesterday. Europe has so far shouldered the majority of all deaths and infections — though there are signs of hope the curve could be starting to flatten in some of the hardest-hit countries.
Numbers out of Madrid offer a glimmer of hope Saturday: 510 new deaths, a dip in fatalities for the third day in a row.
In France, nearly 1,000 new deaths were confirmed Friday but the country reported a drop in the number of intensive care patients for a second day running.
Italy meanwhile says the number of daily deaths is starting to level off — though the government has resisted pressure to lift its lockdown, extending confinement measures until May 3. With 18,849 dead, Italy has the highest global death toll, but it is likely soon to be surpassed by the United States where fatalities continued to mount this week.
