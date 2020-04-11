Health Ministry: Testing slowdown due to switch to local reagents

The Health Ministry has initiated a reduction in the number of coranvirus tests in order to switch to the use of locally produced chemical reagents, Channel 12 reports.

The ministry says the slowdown is necessary in order to allow labs to adapt machines to the use of local reagents, according to Channel 12.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry reported that the number of test results published Friday was down to less than 6,000 after reaching almost 10,000 a week ago.