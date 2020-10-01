The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s developments as they unfold.
Gamzu: Lockdown is ‘effective’ but we won’t lower rates like in April
Gamzu, in remarks to reporters, says the second lockdown appears to be “effective.”
“It’s effective, but will we get to lowered rates as during Passover? No, we’re not there,” he says.
He says predictions on how long the lockdown will last are “not final.”
“Next week will be fateful,” the coronavirus czar says.
Gamzu also addresses Health Minister Yuli Edelstein’s call that he remain in the position after November. He says he’ll consider it, but prefers to go back to running the Ichilov Medical Center.
Health official: Outgoing flight ban due to ‘equality,’ not virus concerns
The head of Public Health Services, Dr. Sharon Elari-Price, says Israel’s outgoing flight restrictions are more about “equality” than genuine coronavirus concerns, in an interview with the Kan public broadcaster.
“It is hard to tell people in the State of Israel that they have restrictions and they cannot move, but those who have money can buy a plane ticket,” she says.
She clarifies that there is a health risk to flying, but says the epidemiological risks alone don’t justify the ban.
The Israeli government slapped restrictions on outgoing flights on Friday as part of a slew of measures to bolster the virus lockdown. In doing so, the government stopped the sale of airline tickets, while allowing those who previously bought tickets to depart the country.
Virus czar: 40% of recent virus cases are among ultra-Orthodox
Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu says the surge in virus cases today is still catch-up from the weekend and Yom Kippur, when most testing centers and labs were closed.
“The 9,000 new cases didn’t surprise me, since it was taken after Yom Kippur. This is a total from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We can assume we’ll see these numbers continue today,” he tells reporters.
Gamzu says the number of cases among the ultra-Orthodox community is on the rise.
“Forty percent of the confirmed [cases] are ultra-Orthodox,” he says, referring to recent diagnoses.
The ultra-Orthodox make up some 12% of the population.
He says the number of virus cases among the elderly in the ultra-Orthodox community is also climbing.
Police find woman dead in her Ashkelon home
Police find the lifeless body of a woman in her home in the southern city of Ashkelon.
The circumstances of her death aren’t clear.
The woman’s husband has been taken in for questioning, according to the Ynet news site.
Russia accuses poisoned opposition leader of working with CIA
Russia accuses opposition leader Alexei Navalny of working for the CIA and making “groundless and unacceptable statements” after he claimed President Vladimir Putin had orchestrated his poisoning.
“We believe that such charges against the Russian president are absolutely groundless and unacceptable,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov says. He also claims that the Central Intelligence Agency was “currently working” with Navalny.
Body of baby found near Haifa cemetery
The body of an infant has been found near a cemetery in the northern city of Haifa.
Police are investigating.
Health Ministry worker suspected of accepting bribes to waive quarantine
A worker at the Health Ministry is suspected of accepting bribes in exchange for waiving quarantine requirements for those exposed to the coronavirus.
The employee, who works in the appeals unit, has been arrested and is being questioned, police say.
Deputy AG: No conflict of interest for Netanyahu to rein in protests
Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can legally make health decisions restricting weekly demonstrations against him.
She says there is no conflict of interest, according to Hebrew media reports.
Warning of a slippery slope, Zilber writes in response to an organization’s query on the issue that since the protests are targeting the government, it could likewise be argued that all ministers must therefore be banned from dealing with the demonstrations.
The weekly demonstrations against Netanyahu’s corruption cases have been scaled back amid the pandemic lockdown, sparking an outcry.
