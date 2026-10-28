Hebron municipality: Some 5,000 residents still impacted by ongoing IDF operation in city

The Hebron municipality says the IDF is continuing its operation in the city for a sixth consecutive day, following Friday’s shooting attack at the entrance to Hebron in which Palestinian gunmen killed two IDF soldiers.

According to a statement by the municipality cited by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, some 780 families, comprising around 5,000 people, have either been evacuated from their homes or remain trapped inside them due to the operation, which includes house searches and the closure of neighborhoods across the city.

In the attack on Friday, Hebron residents Mohammad Jaaba and Firas Jaaba opened fire on a checkpoint at the northern exit to the West Bank city, killing Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem and wounding three other soldiers. Both gunmen were shot dead by troops.